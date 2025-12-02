Paige Spiranac Takes Drastic Measures to ‘Shield’ Herself From Hate Messages

Essentials Inside The Story The article sheds light on how Paige Spiranac deals with the hate that she receives online. She talks about the character that she's adopted, which in turn acts as a barrier. She also goes on to explain the reason behind the boom in the golf influencing industry.

With fame comes hate. Who is better than Paige Spiranac to attest to this? Getting death threats over her remarks at the Internet Invitational or hate messages for her body? Case in point. Hate obviously hurts, but she doesn’t really let it bother her, and she has a good enough mindset about it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Paige Renee, which is my user handle on Instagram, is my character. If you see me in person, meet me in person, and see the content that I post online, it’s vastly different. It has, in a way, become a shield for me because when you get a lot of hate online, it is easier to separate because you know that it’s directed towards the character and not the person,” she spoke on ‘We Need a Fourth.’

“It’s still me, but it’s a glamorous, sexy, outspoken, and confident version. I think when I put on the hair and the makeup, and the cleavage comes out, it’s like me putting on the uniform and going into the battlefield,” she continued. In reality, she is someone who is “introverted, interested in comic books and my dog, and I don’t really show these things as much on my social media.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her goal was to become an LPGA pro, but she couldn’t accomplish it. She started creating content more than a decade ago and gained immense popularity for her talent. While she has now mentioned that the hate doesn’t really bother her, this hasn’t always been the case.

Just last month, she took to Instagram to share a disturbing message that she received during her time at The Internet Invitational and also talked about the effect that such messages have.

“I fucking hate you. You stupid bi**h think you’re so much better than everyone,” the message read.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I was at the internet invitational, I felt really good. Now to watch it back, and, like, these deep insecurities of, like, childhood, whatever is coming all back, and it’s like confirmation that no, you’re actually not liked, you’re annoying, and no one likes you, and you suck, and you’re terrible, and all of these things, and it’s just hard,” Paige Spiranac shared vulnerably.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, given her recent appearance, it seems like she has devised a way to keep her spirits high despite the negativity. This aside, she is one of the pioneers when it comes to golf content creation and has, over the years, made a name for herself.

Paige Spiranac’s content creation journey wasn’t easy

Paige Spiranac was referred to as the ‘godmother of the golf influencing community’ during her recent podcast appearance before being asked to detail the rise of content creation in the golf industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spiranac responded by saying that initially, it was a hard industry in terms of being able to make revenue, as “there was no such thing as a golf influencer.” She mentioned that content creation wasn’t taken seriously and then credited the likes of Rick Shiels, Garrett Clark, Peter Finch, and the Brian Brothers for paving the way, referring to them as the OGs.

“COVID played a really big part in this, where there was a boom where you didn’t really have much to do, and people were going out on the golf course. There was also not a lot of pro golf, so they were consuming a lot of content. So when you see people online playing the game in a very relatable way, and you didn’t really get to see that before, I think people really started to tune into that because that’s the best part in my opinion,” she explained.

She has previously mentioned that despite the criticism and scrutiny, the journey has been one of self-love and discovery. She has also said that she intends to make content that brings a smile to people’s faces, as there is already a lot of hate in the world.