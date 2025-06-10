Paige Spiranac Sends Stern Message to PGA Tour & LIV Golf Pros Complaining About Tough Conditions at Oakmont

Paige Spiranac has made a controversial comment. So, you see, top golfers like Bryson DeChambeau and Ludvig Aberg have been complaining about the Oakmont Country Club, the venue for the 2025 US Open. DeChambeau recently took on the course and was suitably humbled by the thick, five-inch-long rough, describing one particularly tough lie as “complete guesswork.” He even quipped, “This is the hardest this golf course could ever play right now.” His YouTube video showcases his valiant efforts to tame the course, including a memorable encounter at the par-3 6th hole where his ball disappeared into the rough, prompting him to say, “That is cooked beyond belief.”

Despite the odds, DeChambeau managed to salvage a par, and Tiger Woods weighs in with some sage advice on conquering the links: “You just have to hit the golf ball well there… There’s no faking it.” The three-time US Open winner emphasizes the importance of longer hitters and precise ball-striking, and it’s clear that Oakmont is a true test of golfing skills. The course’s notorious rough, lightning-fast greens and a plethora of bunkers have given pros fits in the past, and it seems like this year’s edition will be no different. But Spiranac thinks that is the way it’s supposed to be.

In the latest Instagram post by Roger Steele, he and Paige Spiranac discussed their recent golfing experience at Oakmont Country Club, which will host the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12 to 15. Steele expressed his struggles with the course, saying, “D*mn, that course was hard.” Spiranac agreed, highlighting the challenging rough, “Yeah, thick rough.” Steele jokingly added that he took more shots than “middle-aged millionaires and stale marriages probably taking your DMs,” to which Spiranac responded with a laugh, “Not even close, really.”

Their conversation turned more serious when Steele questioned the necessity of U.S. Open venues being that tough. Spiranac offered her perspective, “We’re hosting pros, not golf influencers,” implying that the course’s difficulty is fitting for professional golfers, and well, she is right.

And Spiranac isn’t the only one who thinks the course’s brutal setup is exactly as it should be.

Two PGA Tour pros love the challenge Oakmont has to offer

Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, two of the PGA Tour’s most accomplished players, are embracing the brutality of Oakmont Country Club, the venue for the 125th US Open. Schauffele, who seems to be a glutton for punishment, says, “Maybe I’m just sick and enjoy the challenge, something about it playing really hard.” Thomas, on the other hand, is all about commitment to shots and being accepting of the results. “Once I start second-guessing myself or not trusting my instincts is where I get myself in trouble,” he says. Both players agree that attitude is key to conquering Oakmont’s notorious rough and lightning-fast greens.

Schauffele’s laid-back demeanor belies a more intense internal struggle, admitting that he’s “pretty often” thrashing himself internally, despite looking level-headed on the course. Thomas, meanwhile, is hoping the course’s ruthlessness will psyche out his competitors, saying, “Being perfectly honest and very selfish, I hope it psychs a lot of players out.” With players like Scottie Scheffler dominating the tour, it’s clear that mental toughness is just as important as skill. Can Schauffele and Thomas maintain their positive attitudes and bring home the trophy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!