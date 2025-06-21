Paige Spiranac Shuts Down Speculation After Viral Clip Fuels False Assumptions: ‘This Is Not Me’

Internet’s favourite golfer turned influencer, Paige Spiranac, has always been a fashion-forward firestarter in a sport better known for its khakis and collars. Since trading her professional clubs for a camera lens and massive social media reach, the 32-year-old has redefined what a golf personality looks like. From jaw-dropping swing tutorials in sleek one-pieces to activewear collaborations and cheeky Instagram captions, Spiranac blends athleticism, confidence, and charisma like few others in the game. She’s unapologetic about her style—form-fitting skirts, sleeveless tops, and high ponytails included—and has turned those looks into a massive online brand. As she’s said herself, she dresses how she feels confident, and if anyone has an issue with it, well, that’s on them.

So, when a grainy video clip went viral last week, showing a blonde woman in a golf cart chugging from a beer can and tumbling off it in slow-motion glory, the internet did what it does best—it jumped to conclusions. Many viewers were quick to speculate that the mystery woman was none other than Spiranac. The video went viral on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and even made its way to X, accumulating millions of views and generating numerous hot takes. But something felt off, especially to longtime fans.

That’s when Spiranac stepped in—gracefully, with a healthy dose of humor. “I would like to clear up the speculation. This is not me,” she wrote on X, alongside a repost of the viral video. “We all know I wouldn’t be wearing a polo.” Classic Paige. With one line, she shut down the rumor while doubling down on what fans love most about her: self-awareness and style swagger. And, frankly, she’s got a point. Anyone who’s followed her for more than 10 minutes knows that polos aren’t exactly part of the Spiranac OOTD. Her wardrobe choices, which she’s defended publicly and often, lean more toward stylish activewear and less toward traditional golf gear.

Over the years, Spiranac has been open about the criticism she receives for her outfits, noting in multiple interviews that she’s done trying to please everyone. “I wore a super conservative outfit once—high-necked, long sleeves, totally covered—and people still had something to say,” she told Fox Business. “So I figured, I might as well wear what I like and live the life I want to live.” The beer-chugging cart spill video, meanwhile, has been thoroughly debunked—no credible source has confirmed the woman’s identity, and Spiranac has no known incidents that line up with the clip. If anything, fans remembered a similar vibe from a Garage Beer promo video back in 2024, where Spiranac teed off using a beer can and then casually drank what was left—but in that video, she stayed very much on her feet.

Beyond the noise of viral moments, Spiranac’s influence on the game continues to grow, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by golf’s most respected voices.

Annika Sorenstam on Spiranac: A nod from a legend

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Annika Sorenstam, a 10-time major champion and one of the most accomplished players in history, praised the role influencers like Spiranac are playing in growing the game. “I think it is great,” she said. “I just want more people to play, to enjoy it, to have a good time, and to experience it… Whether it is fashion or trick shots, I mean they all have a little niche.” Sorenstam acknowledged that while today’s media landscape looks vastly different from her era, but the shared goal remains the same: grow the game. And influencers are doing just that, adding creativity and personality to the sport’s digital face.

Spiranac, for her part, has always approached her role with humility. “I’m just creating content that’s supposed to be fun and make people smile,” she’s said. With pioneers like Sorenstam tipping their caps, the message is clear: the golf world is evolving, and Spiranac has earned her place in it. Sorenstam and Spiranac might approach the game from different angles, but both are contributing to golf’s evolution, just in very different wardrobes. And in Spiranac’s case, definitely not in a polo.