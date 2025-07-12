Paige Spiranac Stressed Out as Impersonator Ordeal Spirals ‘Out of Control’

We were so excited when social media promised to break down the walls between fans and athletes. Finally, we could interact directly with the people we cheered for! What nobody warned us about was that these same platforms would become hunting grounds for scammers who prey on that excitement, turning our fan enthusiasm into their own ATM.

Paige Spiranac recently highlighted this disturbing trend with a telling observation. On July 12, 2025, she posted on X: “Fake me responding to another fake me lol I feel like they could make a black mirror episode about impersonating accounts because it’s out of control.” The post garnered 27,000+ views within hours. Moreover, it perfectly captured the surreal nature of today’s digital landscape.

The golf influencer’s frustration stems from years of battling imposters. She reports dealing with approximately 100 new fake accounts daily. Additionally, these accounts create what she calls “unsafe situations” for both herself and her followers. Furthermore, the problem has escalated to the point where she’s had to take legal action. During a recent podcast appearance, she revealed that she had to file restraining orders against individuals who impersonated her. Court records confirm she secured a three-year restraining order against a 32-year-old fan.

Spiranac consistently warns her 4+ million Instagram followers and 1+ million X followers about these scams. She emphasizes that she only communicates through verified accounts. Meanwhile, scammers push conversations to platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, or Google Hangouts. These apps help them evade detection while targeting vulnerable fans.

The 31-year-old has witnessed increasingly sophisticated tactics from fraudsters. They create fake driver’s licenses and checks to appear legitimate. Similarly, they manipulate her images from old videos to create personal messages. One particularly disturbing example showed scammers editing her golf club cover into a romantic message.

But Spiranac’s experience is far from isolated; it’s part of a larger wave of online impersonation plaguing the golf world.

The broader crisis affecting Paige Spiranac and golf

Spiranac isn’t alone in this battle against digital imposters. Charley Hull has warned followers about fake TikTok accounts using her name. She urges fans to report any suspicious profiles immediately. Additionally, Lexi Thompson faces numerous fake pages that trick fans into believing they’re in relationships with her.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda also frequently encounters this issue. She recently posted warnings about the increasing number of fake accounts demanding money from fans. Even Tiger Woods‘ TGL team had to alert followers about impersonator accounts promoting fake giveaways.

These incidents reflect a broader crisis affecting professional sports. Statistics show that social engineering tactics, including impersonation, have risen by 50% recently. Furthermore, 52% of companies report social media-related cyberattacks annually. The average loss per attack reaches $200,000.

The problem extends beyond golf into other sports entirely. NCAA studies found over 4,000 abusive social media posts directed at athletes during March Madness alone. Tennis authorities identified nearly 12,000 similar incidents targeting players throughout the year. Current platform policies struggle to effectively address this growing threat. Spiranac notes that reporting systems often fail to remove accounts quickly enough. Consequently, new fake profiles appear faster than old ones disappear.

Athletes increasingly find themselves fighting a losing battle against sophisticated scammers. The situation forces them to spend valuable time educating fans, rather than focusing on their careers. Until platforms implement stronger verification systems, this digital nightmare will likely continue plaguing sports personalities worldwide. What steps do you think social media companies should take to better protect athletes and their fans?