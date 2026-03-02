Paige Spiranac Sympathizes With Shane Lowry After His Bizarre Mistakes Backfired at Cognizant Classic: ‘Golf Can Chew Up’

Whether it was the intense atmosphere of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage or the aftermath of the 2024 U.S. Open when Shane Lowry was vocal in backing his friend Rory McIlroy, Paige Spiranac always supported Lowry’s take. So, it was almost natural that after his devastating collapse on the final day of the 2026 Cognizant Classic, Spiranac stepped up again.

“All the credit to Shane for talking to the media after the final round today. Golf can chew you up and spit you out at times. Looking forward to seeing him bounce back very soon!” Paige Spiranac wrote on X, sharing a video of Lowry’s emotional post-round interview.

Lowry’s disappointment was real. After entering the final round tied for the lead at 13-under par, he surged through the middle of the round, going 5-under in a five-hole stretch with a 19-under par total.

With just three holes left, he held a three-shot cushion. However, the “Bear Trap” claimed another victim. On the par-4 16th, Lowry hit his shot directly into the water and salvaged a double bogey. He still had the lead by one shot. But at the par-3 17th, as the crowd cheered for a birdie by Nico Echavarria in the group ahead, Lowry hit his second consecutive water ball. Even his par save at the last couldn’t rescue his day.

This collapse was painful for a player who has finished in the top 11 here for five consecutive years, including a 2022 runner-up finish to Sepp Straka that ended in a rainy deluge. And this is almost identical to his collapse at the Dubai Invitational earlier this year on the DP World Tour. The 38-year-old was firmly in the mix for a win at the start of the season, but made a double bogey on the final hole of the week to end up in a tie for second there as well.

“I’d say I was beaten that day. But I beat myself today,” Lowry said. “What more can I say? That’s twice this year now so far. I’m getting good at it. Yeah, look, what can I say? I played unbelievably all day, and one bad shot on 16 completely threw me for the last three holes. It’s never happened to me before.”

Anyone could sympathize with this late blowout. But impressively, this isn’t the first time Paige Spiranac has been vocal in her support of the Irish golfer.

During the 2025 Ryder Cup, she was vocal on social media, condemning the toxic and abusive behavior of fans toward European players, specifically mentioning the vitriol directed at Lowry and McIlroy.

That time at Bethpage, Lowry was the linchpin for Team Europe as he made a massive putt on the final hole. His team was one down on the 18th hole against Russell Henley, and Lowry delivered a brilliant 120-yard approach to seven feet. He famously turned to his caddie, Darren Reynolds, and said, “I’ve got an opportunity to do the greatest thing I’ve ever done today.”

With the putt, he clinched a half-point that allowed Europe to retain the Ryder Cup in a 15-13 victory.

Moving on, Lowry’s loss at the Cognizant Classic feels more personal.

The heartbreak at Palm Beach Gardens

Adding to the emotional weight was Lowry’s desire to win in front of his 4-year-old daughter, Ivy. Though he won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April 2024 alongside Rory McIlroy, he has not secured an individual title since Ivy was born. His last individual win came seven years ago at the 2019 Open Championship. He had the perfect chance to win it today in front of her, but he eventually ended up tied for second place with Smotherman and Moore.

“This is going to be hard to take. I have never won in front of my 4-year-old (daughter Ivy)… Only wanted it for her today. … I don’t care about anything else. I wanted it so bad. Just to see her little ginger hair running down the 18th green would have been the most special thing in the world. I thought I had it. I thought I was going to win,” Lowry said after the loss.

Now, as the Tour heads to Bay Hill, Orlando, for the famous Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, Shane Lowry will have to dust off this result soon.

“I have a tee time next Thursday in Bay Hill,” Lowry said, “and I have no choice but to move on.”

As Spiranac put it, golf has a way of humbling even the best, and one tough Sunday doesn’t erase a player’s class or resilience. If anything, it only adds another chapter to a career defined as much by character as by trophies.