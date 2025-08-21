brand-logo
Paige Spiranac Withstands PGA Tour’s Influencers Purge as She Shares Update From East Lake

BySudha Kumari

Aug 21, 2025 | 5:40 PM EDT

feature-image
feature-image

The PGA Tour’s 2024 Creator Council was supposed to be a home run for fan engagement, teaming up with big names like Paige Spiranac, Bryan Bros Golf, and Roger Steele. But the plan hit some bumps when the Tour cracked down on LIV-related appearances, even suspending Wesley Bryan after his one-off in The Duels. That move sparked concern that the Council’s biggest personalities might be next. Still, Paige Spiranac hasn’t missed a beat.

Currently, she’s gearing up to cover the 2025 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club as part of the PGA Tour Live team. Spiranac’s on-site this Thursday, bringing her social media flair and golf knowledge to the last leg of the PGA Tour’s playoff coverage.

Excited at the opportunity, Spiranac shared with her fans,I’ll be on the course today with PGA Tour Live! Make sure to tune in here – https://pgatour.com/watch/coverage.” Interestingly, this news breaks just as fans are still buzzing from the interaction between Paige Spiranac and Amanda Balionis on Wednesday.

At Wednesday night’s Creator’s Classic, Paige Spiranac played it cool with Amanda Balionis in a production lot. Balionis kidded, “Are you going to take my job?” Spiranac grinned and shot back, “I’ve learned from the best. I could never.” Balionis laughed it off, telling Spiranac to give her “five more years before you come for my job.”

Paige Spiranac’s got a solid track record with the Tour, so saying she’s often involved would be a major understatement. At the Creators Classic before the 2025 Players Championship, she kept fans in the loop on everything happening at TPC Sawgrass. So while it’s a stretch to say Spiranac’s gunning for Amanda Balionis’s job, she’s definitely a heavy hitter. And the proof’s in her other big gig.

Paige Spiranac shares a glimpse into her life with the Grass League

In May, Paige Spiranac, the queen of golf Instagram, took her talents to the next level with Grass League. With 11 million followers across platforms – including 4 million on Instagram and 1.6 million on TikTok – she’s a social media powerhouse, outshining even world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (1.6 million). She’s adding a front office gig with the Grass League, bringing strategic leadership to boost brand development, fan engagement, and content strategy.

Recently, this month, Spiranac showed off her comfort behind the mic in an X post. She joked about golf commentary struggles with “That’s a lot of wind if you’re ever curious” and ended with “I think I handled that quite well.” She captioned it “I was born to do this tbh lol,” highlighting why her Grass League role feels like a natural fit. Spiranac says she will focus on “brand development and growth, fan engagement, content strategy across all of the platforms, seeking out new team owners, new talent, and new partnerships” in the league.

Spiranac’s excitement about the Grass League is obvious, citing “so much synergy between my brand and their brand… it just clicked and made sense” after meeting co-founder Jimmy Hoselton. Given her strong resume and bold personality, it goes without saying that Paige Spiranac is here to stay. And while she does that, she will be nothing but an asset to the PGA Tour.

