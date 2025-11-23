Pajaree Anannarukarn Net Worth 2025: LPGA Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

Pajaree Anannarukarn has been making waves in the LPGA realm at the moment. Turning pro back in 2017, the Thai golfer has racked up 8 professional wins so far. However, one of her major breaks came in the year 2021, when she managed to win her maiden LPGA event at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. She has gone on to win 2 LPGA Tour titles, along with one Ladies European Tour to make a strong case for herself.

Meanwhile, playing in the CME Group Tour Championship recently, Anannarukarn is placed in second place, just below compatriot Atthaya Thitikul, with the likes of Nelly Korda and other big names trailing behind. Thus, having created a significant buzz across the golfing community, they are now eager to know all about her net worth and total earnings.

Estimated Net Worth of Pajaree Anannarukarn in 2025

Anannarukarn started her journey in the sport at a very young age. She won several titles at the Junior Golf Association of Thailand and then gained a scholarship to play golf at the University of Iowa. However, 2021 turned out to be a shining year for Anannarukarn as she secured three second-place finishes on the LPGA Tour.

Imago Pajaree Anannarukarn (Image Credits: Instagram/@luvmeawpajaree)

As of 2025, according to the reports shared by Surprise Sports, Pajaree Anannarukarn’s net worth is estimated to be almost $2 million. And her career has recently been noticing a rising curve as she has managed to pull off remarkable performances on the fairways.

Pajaree Anannarukarn’s Career Earnings on the LPGA Tour

It was in August of 2021 when Anannarukarn secured her first triumph in the LPGA Tour. And since then, she has not had to look back. With the impeccable performances she pulled off that year, she emerged as one of the top golfers of her country.

From the LPGA alone, in the year of 2021, she bagged a career earnings of $200,000. And since then, she has gained four more years to add more value to her purse. She has also earned approximately $1,966,317 from participating in varied tournaments under different leagues.

Alongside the LPGA, the Thai athlete has competed in other renowned leagues as well. Anannarukarn has been a part of the Ladies European Tour and the Symetra Tour.

Pajaree Anannarukarn Sponsorship and Endorsement Deals

Several sponsorships have been backing the Thai golfer to help her climb up the ranks in the sport. As of recent updates, the primary sponsors for Anannarukarn in the year of 2025 have been Thai Union, Titleist, and a few more Thai private brands and companies.

Alongside these, she recently appeared in promotional material for an ‘Omazz x Jeeno VIP Golf Day 2026’ event. And while endorsing the brand, she has likely signed a sponsorship agreement with the brand.

The LPGA star has also taken to her social media handles to express her gratitude towards KPMG Women’s PGA, HSBC Women’s World Championship, TOTO, and Maybank for their support during tournaments. This further indicates that she has found a wide network of support beyond just her personal endorsements.

Pajaree Anannarukarn’s Future Earnings And Net Worth Potential

With such a consistent showing, it is expected that Anannarukarn will be making the cut regularly in the future. And while her pay might differ, this will provide her with a steady stream of income, adding to her wealth further.

Moreover, as the Thai golfer is currently doing great at the CME Group Tour Championship, she has a possibility of going the distance and winning the tournament. In that case, she will be getting a whopping prize money of $4 million, which will significantly bolster her net worth. And if she can continue to win more major tournaments, the prize money will add up further.

One more source of income that Anannarukarn will have in the future is through sponsorship. While golf as a sport continues to grow in Thailand, it looks more sponsors are likely to approach her for brand deals.

Pajaree Anannarukarn’s Professional Golf Career And Achievements

Anannarukarn has been knocking on the door of greatness for a long time. While playing as an amateur, the Thai golfer had some significant success too. She had a Junior Ranking of 5 in the 2013 TGA-CAT. The Thai also had the same rank at the 2014 TGA-SINGHA Junior Championship and qualified for the Asia Pacific.

Next up, coming into the LPGA Tour, she won the ISPS Handa World Invitational and Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play. Apart from this, Anannarukarn has 4 Thai LPGA Tour wins and a couple of All Thailand Golf wins too. Thus, with things looking promising, we eagerly wait to see how Anannarukarn’s career will take shape in the future.