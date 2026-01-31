Panama Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

Last year’s Panama Championship saw Josh Teater claim $180,000 and end a 16-year title drought. Now, a year later, the championship brings 144 golfers to Club de Golf de Panama, all chasing the million-dollar purse and crucial points.

The total prize pool for the tournament is $1,000,000, and the winner will receive $180,000, which is 18% of the total, per the Korn Ferry Tour’s prize money distribution structure. The winner gets 500 important Korn Ferry Tour points in addition to the money. This is a big step toward earning one of the 20 PGA Tour cards awarded at the end of the season.

The person who comes in second gets $90,000, and the person who comes in third gets $60,000. Even players who finish far down the list get a decent check; for example, the person who comes in 65th gets $4,000.

Here’s the complete payout structure:

1 180,000 2 90,000 3 60,000 4 45,000 5 38,000 6 34,500 7 32,000 8 29,500 9 27,500 10 25,500 11 23,650 12 22,000 13 20,500 14 19,000 15 18,000 16 17,000 17 16,000 18 15,000 19 14,000 20 13,000 21 12,150 22 11,350 23 10,550 24 9,750 25 9,000 26 8,530 27 8,100 28 7,700 29 7,400 30 7,100 31 6,850 32 6,650 33 6,450 34 6,250 35 6,050 36 5,850 37 5,650 38 5,450 39 5,250 40 5,150 41 5,050 42 4,950 43 4,850 44 4,750 45 4,650 46 4,550 47 4,500 48 4,450 49 4,400 50 4,350 51 4,300 52 4,260 53 4,240 54 4,220 55 4,200 56 4,180 57 4,160 58 4,140 59 4,120 60 4,100 61 4,080 62 4,060 63 4,040 64 4,020 65 4,000

Moving on, the green will be loaded with talent. Ben Kohles and Robby Shelton are tied for the most Korn Ferry Tour wins, with four each. Josh Teater, the defending champion, and Carson Young, the 2022 winner, are also back. Ian Holt is on fire after winning his first Korn Ferry Tour title last week at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Blades Brown, who is 18 years old and recently became the youngest player to shoot 60 on the PGA TOUR, and Maxwell Moldovan, an Ohio State alum who is making his second Korn Ferry Tour start, are two rising stars.

2026 Panama Championship leaderboard

As play was suspended due to darkness Thursday evening, Ian Holt and Stuart Macdonald share the first-round lead at five-under par. Ten players remain on the course and will complete their rounds Friday morning before second-round action begins.

Holt had seven birdies and two bogeys, giving him a 65. The most recent winner in the Bahamas wants to win again and keep his lead in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings. His success from last week’s big win has smoothly carried over to Panama.

Macdonald made six birdies and then a bogey on the 18th to finish with a score of 65. This is his lowest score in 15 rounds at Club de Golf de Panama. He wants to be in the lead or co-lead for the first time in 104 Korn Ferry Tour starts, which could be the start of a big week for him.

Caleb VanArragon, Mason Andersen, and Spencer Levin are all tied at four under par. VanArragon has finished in the top 20 in both of his first two events of the 2026 season. Andersen won the Visa Argentina Open earlier in 2024. The tough course conditions, with winds blowing 20 to 25 miles per hour, have made scoring difficult, underscoring how well these early leaders have performed.

Who do you think will lift the title of the 22nd edition?