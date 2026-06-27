‘Pardon Any Violations’: Suspended PGA Tour Pro Speaks Out on Rory McIlroy Reportedly Benefitting from Special Rule

PGA TOUR Article IX, Section H: “The commissioner, upon application by a foreign member and for medical reasons or other extraordinary circumstances that the commissioner, at his discretion, determines to be a valid reason for not playing in at least 15 PGA Tour cosponsored or approved tournaments, may reduce the 15-minimum (or 12-minimum as the case may be) tournament requirement.”

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Under PGA Tour rules, a member must compete in a minimum of 15 PGA Tour events each season as a condition of their membership voting rights. However, PGA Tour players are independent contractors; they can choose where they want to make a start. Over the last two years, Rory McIlroy has aptly used this loophole. Now, he will miss the RBC Heritage, completing only 14 events, conflicting with the Tour’s rule. But a suspended Tour golfer is giving his understanding of the matter.

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“The PGA TOUR has an ability to pardon any violations if it is in the best interest of the tour, the players, the public, the individual tournaments or sponsors, or the game of golf,” Wesley Bryan commented on Bob Harig’s report that McIlroy is expected to finish with only 14 PGA Tour starts. He shared the section of the Player’s Handbook that cites the reason for the leniency: the extenuating clause, which allows the Commissioner to waive the 15-start requirement.

The two-time Masters winner can argue on medical conditions. McIlroy withdrew during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and showed up late to defend his Players Championship title the following week, a stretch that likely factors into whatever extenuating-circumstances case the Tour is building on his behalf, even though nothing has been officially confirmed.

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McIlroy, back in May, had already asked everyone to set their expectations as such.

“It’s all just — the luxury of being a PGA Tour player is we are free to pick and choose our schedule for the most part, and I took advantage of that this year and I’ll continue to take advantage of that for as long as I can.”

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McIlroy has kept his schedule light for two years in a row now, with 2024 being the last time he played 26 PGA Tour events. In 2025, that number dropped to 22, and by mid-2026, he had made only 11 starts across both tours. His focus is clear: majors, some Signature Events, and a few DP World Tour stops, and he’s expected to tee it up at the Genesis Scottish Open, the Open Championship and the FedEx Cup Playoffs before the year is out.

“I just played way too much last year. I want to be home more. I want to be a little more rested and fresh for bigger events,” McIlroy said, explaining the shift that’s now reshaping his entire late-career calendar.

Bryan’s own situation gives his comments an unusual weight.

The 2017 RBC Heritage champion has been suspended indefinitely by the PGA Tour since April 2025, the result of his appearance in “The Duels: Miami,” a LIV-backed YouTube exhibition. He has appealed ever since, arguing the rule was written for sanctioned professional tournaments and never meant to cover YouTube content.

The rule itself is straightforward enough on paper, yet the Player Handbook also gives the Commissioner room to maneuver, with the power to reduce or waive that 15-event threshold for medical reasons or other extraordinary circumstances, entirely at his own discretion. That’s the exact clause Bryan referenced, and the same one reportedly being prepared for McIlroy.

Bryan’s support for the exemption hasn’t quieted the larger argument. Is a 15-event rule still a rule if the Commissioner can waive it whenever a big enough name needs the room?