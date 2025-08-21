Patrick Cantlay Claps Back at Slow Play Accusations After Being ‘Singled Out’ on Live Broadcast

Patrick Cantlay has finally broken his silence after the curious incident at the 2025 BMW Championship that put him under the microscope for pace of play. During the tournament, NBC debuted a new graphic highlighting Cantlay and Shane Lowry’s group, showing how far behind “time par” they were falling. It was the first time a broadcast explicitly called out a specific group in this way, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

In a recent press conference at the TOUR Championship, Cantlay finally addressed the controversy. “I talked to a lot of guys last week. The course was playing really tough, so almost every group was behind time par,” he explained. When asked if he felt singled out by the broadcast, Cantlay acknowledged it: “Yeah, obviously I’m not in control of the broadcast or what kind of stuff they put on there.”

The PGA Tour has been actively addressing slow play, citing fan feedback and experimenting with new rules across PGA Tour Americas and the Korn Ferry Tour. But this episode highlights the tension between policy and practical reality.

This is a developing story…