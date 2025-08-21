brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

Patrick Cantlay Claps Back at Slow Play Accusations After Being ‘Singled Out’ on Live Broadcast

ByNavya Mishra

Aug 21, 2025 | 5:17 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Getty

feature-image

via Getty

Patrick Cantlay has finally broken his silence after the curious incident at the 2025 BMW Championship that put him under the microscope for pace of play. During the tournament, NBC debuted a new graphic highlighting Cantlay and Shane Lowry’s group, showing how far behind “time par” they were falling. It was the first time a broadcast explicitly called out a specific group in this way, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

In a recent press conference at the TOUR Championship, Cantlay finally addressed the controversy. “I talked to a lot of guys last week. The course was playing really tough, so almost every group was behind time par,” he explained. When asked if he felt singled out by the broadcast, Cantlay acknowledged it: “Yeah, obviously I’m not in control of the broadcast or what kind of stuff they put on there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

The PGA Tour has been actively addressing slow play, citing fan feedback and experimenting with new rules across PGA Tour Americas and the Korn Ferry Tour. But this episode highlights the tension between policy and practical reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Patrick Cantlay unfairly targeted, or does he need to speed up his game for fans?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved