Patrick Cantlay Denounced on Live Broadcast 2nd Week in a Row Over Slow Pace of Play

A video of a golfer teeing it up, and the comment is filled with yawning gifs and turtle images. Every golf fan knows who this can be about. After years of being called out for the pace of play, you’d think he’ll redeem himself at the TOUR Championship. Well, you were wrong. Patrick Cantlay has once again frustrated multitudes of fans with his slow game.

With the final round of the Championship underway at the East Lake Club, a video has been making the rounds on the internet. Cantlay, currently tied at 2nd place with Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler, is seen taking a painful amount of time to get his swing off. “He’s taking his time again… “Plenty of waggles,” says one of the commentators, sounding clearly annoyed. After nearly 30 seconds of fidgeting and rehearsing, Cantly finally sends the ball flying.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This isn’t anything new for Cantlay, who has been called out countless times by fans, analysts, and even fellow players alike for his sluggish pace. Just a few weeks ago at the BMW Championship, NBC rolled out a new on-screen graphic to clock how far behind “time par” players are. Cantlay was obviously one of the few to be singled out. “I am not in control of the broadcast or what kind of stuff they put on there, ” was the American’s response when asked about the same.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The pairing of Fleetwood and Cantlay has also been given a warning as per the latest updates.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…