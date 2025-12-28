brand-logo
Patrick Cantlay Issues Emotional Statement After Late Withdrawal From TGL Season 2 Opener

ByNavya Mishra

Dec 28, 2025 | 6:39 PM EST

Not a good start for the TGL season 2. In a new update dropped by the official account, two of the Atlanta Drive GC’s central players – Patrick Cantlay and Lucas Glover will not be playing in the first match of the season. The reason being injury. Evidently disappointed, Cantlay shares his thoughts while confirming the news on his Instagram account.

“I’m disappointed to miss today’s @tgigolf match but want to be sure I am 100% before returning to competition,” said Cantlay. “I’m looking forward to supporting my @atlantadrivegc teammates as they kick off the new season – can’t wait to get back out there soon!”

In their place, Chris Gotterup and Corey Conners would substitute for the team at the New York Golf Club. Another of their player, Justin Thomas, had already announced his medical hiatus due to an abrupt microdiscectomy surgery.

You can tune in to the first episode on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

