Patrick Cantlay Net Worth 2025: PGA Tour Earnings, Endorsements & More

Patrick Cantlay‘s Net Worth stands as proof of the impressive career he has built over more than a decade on the PGA Tour. The 2011 Fred Haskins and Jack Nicklaus Award winner made an early mark in golf and has since collected 8 PGA Tour titles, highlighted by his FedEx Cup Championship in 2021. While Cantlay hasn’t lifted a trophy since 2022, his consistency on tour remains clear, with 62 top-10 finishes in 199 starts and over $53.3 million in official PGA Tour earnings. At 33, and with accolades like PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2020-21, his legacy and financial success reflect a career defined by resilience and sustained performance rather than recent wins.

What is Patrick Cantlay’s Net Worth in 2025?

Patrick Cantlay’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million as per the report of Surprise Sports 2025. His astonishing fortune is a result of consistent performance throughout his career. The golfer, who earned his first $100,000 in 2012, achieved his prime in 2023 with earnings close to $10 million in a single year. Notably, the earnings were solely his official payouts on the PGA Tour.

Apart from the official payout, the golfer in his professional tenure till 2025 has managed to earn $447,500 in unofficial payout, $21,169,000 in Tour Championship Bonus, $270,000 in FedEx Cup, $4,000,000 in Player Impact Program, and $3,200,000 in TOUR Top 10 bonus. The sum of his total earnings from the PGA Tour is close to a whopping $77 million. Yes, you read that right, it is 76 million dollars in earnings. But the earnings weren’t at the highest since the beginning, even with his current form, it is not close to the prime years.

Patrick Cantlay’s PGA Tour Career Earnings

The 33-year-old with his illustrious career has managed to earn $82 million. Out of the total earnings, $77 million is from the PGA Tour and $5 million is from majors. However, the earning graph struggled in the initial years for Cantlay. The American professional in 2021 earned $105,526. Even the earnings improved the next year, which was 2013, with $195,411. But suddenly after that, it dropped to $76,131 in 2014 and $11,468 in 2015. During that tenure, the golfer struggled with an injury that kept him away from the course. However, he showcased a strong comeback after that and etched his name in the history books.

Well, the incline in earnings was not just with his PGA Tour official payout, but the earnings from the major events also saw a huge jump. In the first major performance in 2017 at the Masters, he earned $47,000, but later, from 2018, the number grew to $312,216. Even in 2019, he crossed the million mark with just his major earnings, and the number is still increasing, as with his 2025 performance, he bagged $5 million.

The table below showcases his year-on-year increase in earnings both on the PGA Tour and in the major events.

Year PGA Tour official Payout Major earnings 2012 $105,526 2013 $195,411 2014 $76,131 2015 $11,468 2017 $2,002,632 $47,000 2018 $3,698,746 $312,216 2019 $5,080,965 $1,352,739 2020 $2,086,742 $1,384,332 2021 $7,317,465 $1,705,671 2022 $8,739,636 $2,335,640 2023 $9,158,542 $3,550,096 2024 $4,718,210 $5,111,851 2025 $4,951,544 $5,212,914

Patrick Cantlay’s Endorsements and Sponsorships

Along with the earnings on course, the golfer has managed to find sources of earnings off the course as well. He has partnered with multiple brands that help him maintain his net worth of $24 million. Though the major contribution comes from his on-course earnings, a notable share comes from his endorsements, too. The golfer, back in 2020, partnered with Goldman Sachs for a 3.5-year deal that paid roughly $1 million per year. But the deal where he promoted the brand as a hat sponsor ended in 2023, and he soon after that found a new sponsor. In January 2021, Apollo Global Management and Athene became the hat sponsor and brand partner of the golfer.

During the switch between the hat sponsors, Cantlay struck two new deals as well. He partners with B. Draddy & Zero Restricks as their apparel brand ambassador and Delta Air Lines’ apparel partner. Apart from the mentioned brands, the list of brands continues further with Titleist, FootJoy, Rolex, and other brands. The vast portfolio of the golfer helps contribute roughly $4 million annually to his earnings.

With a strong presence in the course, Patrick Cantlay, despite his struggle with injury, has managed to earn a whopping $88 million in his career. Not just that, but he is still among the top names preferred by brands to partner and endorse their products.