Patrick Cantlay Remains Tight Lipped as Reporter Puts Him on the Spot About ‘Congested’ PGA Tour Schedule

Golf’s spring now looks like a traffic jam with a green jacket on top. When the PGA Tour released its 2026 schedule last August, it packed the road from Augusta to Aronimink with the RBC Heritage, the Zurich Classic, the new Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral, and the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow. This grueling stretch has drawn vocal complaints from many top players, but when the question was put to Policy Board member Patrick Cantlay, his response was notably different.

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“I’m not sure where we’re going to shake out on all that. I’m not going to comment at this time on that,” Cantlay said at the RBC Heritage.

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The grueling six-week stretch between the Masters and the PGA Championship forces players through a gauntlet of two majors and three Signature Events, including stops at notoriously difficult courses like Doral and Quail Hollow, leaving them with almost no time to rest.

Last season, Rory McIlroy decided to skip the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town after winning the career Grand Slam. And this season, fresh off his second straight Masters win, the 6x Major winner once again skipped the event.

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“I’ll always choose the schedule that best fits me,” McIlroy said about his choice.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has also been clear about the demands of the calendar. He skipped the Truist Championship in 2025 to prepare for the PGA Championship. Even Justin Rose withdrew from the RBC Heritage after a grueling week at the Masters.

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Two-time major winner Justin Thomas was the most vocal on that part. He did not sound angry, though; he sounded realistic.

“It’s tough. I mean, it’s not how I would prefer to draw it up, I would say. I think especially when it comes to majors, because majors are, the season is important. Going to very difficult courses into a major I don’t think is probably how it would be drawn up for a lot of guys,” JT told the media.

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The Future Competition Committee is studying a two-track model, with a top tier of about 21 to 26 events and a lower path for everyone else. So the current spring squeeze may change soon.

With many long-running events facing contract pressure, the futures of tournaments from the high-profile Genesis Invitational to smaller but established stops like the Wyndham Championship and Barracuda Championship are being closely watched. Even the RBC Heritage and other sponsor-backed events sit within a shifting business picture.

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And that is where Cantlay’s role becomes bigger than one press conference. He is not just another player talking about the schedule. He is a Player Director on the PGA TOUR Policy Board. The PAC serves as the advisory body that vets and recommends changes for the board and the commissioner. In plain terms, Cantlay sits in the room where the Tour’s next steps get shaped. That is why his silence feels louder than most.

Cantlay, the man who rarely goes with the flow

Cantlay has never been one to drift with the crowd. Golf.com once joked that if he were an animal, he would be a salmon swimming upstream. He has always been candid in his replies, even if he comes across as cold. In golf, that kind of voice stands out, especially when everybody else is trying to sound neat and safe.

So Cantlay didn’t hold back when the LIV rumors started chasing him. He was clear that he saw his future with the PGA Tour. Cantlay had declined offers, both before and after joining the board. He does not mind disagreeing with the room. In one interview, Cantlay said he was not afraid to upset “90 percent of the people” if he thought the point mattered.

It was classic Cantlay: a direct answer with sharp edges, devoid of drama or fluff.

Cantlay doesn’t reserve his thoughts even when talking about golf. On The Golfer’s Journal podcast, he outright said that although removing trees makes a course easier, he prefers courses with trees. But this bold approach also draws criticism.

According to Reuters, European fans mocked Cantlay at the 2023 Ryder Cup after he refused to wear a team cap in protest over player pay. Cantlay later clarified that the hat did not fit him and denied allegations of staging any silent protest.

Despite the noise, an unwavering Cantlay continued to play his best game, hitting impressive shots. He ended the tournament with 2 wins, 2 losses, and 0 draws.