Patrick Cantlay WITB August 2025 Update: Golf Pro’s Bag for Tour Championship Explored

Patrick Cantlay is making his move at the Tour Championship. Shaking off a sluggish second round, he fired a 64 in the third to join Tommy Fleetwood at the top. After a string of missed cuts, Cantlay looks determined to claim his first win of the season—relying on a trusted setup built on precision and consistency. Here are the clubs he’s banking on to chase the FedExCup crown.

The PGA Tour pro has remained loyal to Titleist throughout his career, and that looks strong moving into 2025, too. The driver of choice for Cantlay is the Titleist GT2, which he was seen carrying even at Atlanta. First picking up this driver in 2024, Cantlay pairs the driver with a Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX shaft. This especially helps players seeking a strong, stable feel, providing an ideal blend of control and distance off the tee.

Patrick Cantlay trusts the Titleist 915F 3-wood (15°) as his fairway wood, which has been a constant in his bag for a long time. Balancing trusted performance with selective updates, Cantlay also carries a Titleist TS2 5-wood (21°). Cantlay pairs both of these woods with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF shafts (70 TX in the 3-wood and 80 TX in the 5-wood). Having been in his bag through many seasons, these woods are reliable options that deliver consistent launch and control.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOUR Championship (@tourchampionship) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

As his choice of utility irons, Cantlay returns to Sirixon and Titleist. Patrick Cantlay opts for a Srixon ZX5 4-iron as his long iron. Cantlay made this choice after deep consideration of factors like forgiveness and workability. The ZX5 offers a slightly larger profile with a more forgiving face. This design ensures strong, controlled flight for longer approaches without sacrificing precision. Prioritizing reliability over the latest releases, this iron is the perfect choice for Cantlay.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For his main iron set, Cantlay sticks with his trusted Titleist 718 AP2 irons (5-iron through 9-iron). He pairs it with True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100 shafts. These irons are known for their classic feel and tour-level precision, giving him the ability to shape shots with confidence. They also provide consistent trajectory and distance control—qualities that match his steady, calculated approach on the PGA Tour.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

That reliability extends beyond his irons, with Cantlay’s short-game setup built to give him precision from every scoring distance.

Patrick Cantlay’s choices for the short game

Patrick Cantlay’s wedge setup is a blend of trusted designs and slight updates to cover every scoring situation. He carries Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges in 46° and 52°, standing as testimony to his preference for familiar models. These clubs bridge the gap between his pitching wedge and mid-wedges, giving him precise control over full and three-quarter shots into the green. Known for its reliable spin and feel, the SM7 design becomes a dependable option for shots demanding terrifying accuracy.

For more versatility around the greens, he adds a Titleist Vokey SM9 (56°) and a Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60°). These high-loft options not only complement his lower-lofted wedges but also provide Cantlay the opportunity to adapt to varying turf conditions. As a result, with more freedom along the delicate greens, from bunker escapes to high, soft-landing chips and pitches, these wedges are the perfect choice to execute a wide range of short-game shots with confidence.

However, the true star of the short-game show is Cantlay’s Scotty Cameron T-5 Proto putter. This mallet-style prototype features a double-bend neck, which ensures consistent setup and alignment over the ball. Its design provides an exceptional feel and control on the greens. There’s no doubt that Cantlay feels confident in turning crucial putts even under high-pressure conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lastly, Cantlay relies on the Titleist Pro V1x ball. Known for its distance, spin control, and soft feel, the ball is just the right feel for the PGA Tour pro. In addition to his ball choice, Cantlay places his trust in Adidas Tour 360 ‘24 shoes, which combine stability and comfort for long rounds. Furthermore, his on-course apparel is provided by B. Draddy, ensuring he stays both comfortable and professional-looking throughout tournaments.

Through these clubs, Cantlay has shown signs of a jaw-dropping comeback at Georgia. Which one of these do you want to snag more?