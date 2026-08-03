Patrick Cantlay’s Late Withdrawal Deals Another Blow to PGA Tour’s $8.5 Million Finale

Patrick Cantlay has barely been a regular at the Wyndham Championship. His previous appearance came in 2014, and this week’s start at Sedgefield Country Club would have been his third trip to the $8.5 million finale. Cantlay had committed early, and with the FedExCup playoffs on the line, he added real weight to an already stacked field at Greensboro. However, his plans have now changed.

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According to Golf Week, Cantlay becomes the fifth player to withdraw from the 2026 Wyndham Championship. He has given no official reason for his withdrawal. The update follows an earlier field bulletin from the PGA Tour’s communications confirming a string of late changes to the entry list heading into the week.

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Had Cantlay arrived in Greensboro, he would have arrived on the back of a strong week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He started strong, sharing the 36-hole lead, sitting at 10 under alongside Cameron Young briefly after a second-round 66, but the weekend dropped him down the leaderboard. Cantlay finished tied for 8th at 12 under. He was one of the tournament’s favorites, along with Cameron Young and Justin Thomas, heading into the Wyndham Championship, ranking 41st in the FedEx Cup standings.

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Ben Silverman will replace the World No. 39 on the field, per Golfmagic. Cantlay’s withdrawal follows Michael Thorbjornsen’s exit just hours earlier. Having already locked his playoff spot with his maiden PGA Tour title at the Rocket Classic, Thorbjornsen chose to skip the finale. Justin Lower has replaced him in the field.

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Thorbjornsen is not the only notable name missing this week. Kristoffer Reitan, who was sitting comfortably inside the top 20, withdrew. His withdrawal opened a spot for fellow Norwegian Kris Ventura, who is in good form after a tie for fifth at the Rocket Classic.

Brendon Todd’s withdrawal also brought Matt Kuchar into the field, while Dan Brown’s exit has invited Lanto Griffin in. Zac Blair has also joined the field on a sponsor’s exemption.

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With the FedExCup regular season wrapping up this week and the top 70 in points advancing to the playoffs, the flurry of late withdrawals has added one more layer of uncertainty to an already crowded finish at Sedgefield.