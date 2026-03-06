Patrick Reed & Co. Stopped from Playing Over Alarming Situation at $1.2 Million Tour Event

The DP World Tour is about to end its International Swing with the 2026 Joburg Open taking place at Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa. However, it is not going as smoothly as the organizers would have expected. Just as things were getting interesting in Round 2, Patrick Reed, Jayden Schaper, and others were stopped from playing in the $1.2 million event due to deteriorating weather conditions.

“Play has been abandoned for the day and will restart tomorrow at 7AM local time ❌ #JoburgOpen,” the DP World Tour shared in an X post.

The Joburg Open 2026 saw its second round disrupted by heavy rain and a 1-hour-45-minute suspension owing to thunder and lightning. Play was halted for the day at around 6:17 PM local time due to darkness. Persistent rain started early in the evening on Friday, March 6, 2026. This also left parts of the 72-par course waterlogged, resulting in abandoned play.

Seemingly, the weather is quite notorious in Africa at the moment. The weather has affected more than just the Joburg Open on the DP World Tour. The other two events in Africa, the 2026 Magical Kenya Open and the 2026 Investec South African Open Championship, were also suspended during the last round because of lightning.

Since lightning has struck many professionals and fans in the past, it is a great threat. Hence, officials immediately suspend play at any sign of lightning.

Ahead of the suspension, only about 40% of golfers completed their rounds. The remaining will complete their Round 2 starting 7 AM local time on March 7, 2026. Round 3 draw will be a 2 tee, U draw. The official DP World Tour announcement states that Round 3 will not start before 11 AM local time.

Currently, Brandon Robinson Thompson leads the scoreboard with a 12-under par 128. Following him closely is Sean Crocker at 9-under 131. Patrick Reed, who aims to win his PGA Tour card for 2027 by finishing in the top 10 in the Race to Dubai rankings, is at T48 with 2-under par. He is through hole 7 in Round 2.

Casey Jarvis, on the other hand, who won the other two African events in the International Swing this year, is at T9 after carding rounds of 67-67. He has completed both his rounds and is in contention to win. However, fellow countryman Jayden Schaper is making a strong comeback.

Jayden Schaper is at it again at the 2026 Joburg Open

Jayden Schaper had an amazing start to the 2026 DP World Tour season. He made his 2026 debut with the Nedbank Golf Challenge, where he finished T2 and missed out on his first DP World Tour title. However, he didn’t take long to go past the finish line.

Right in the very next event, the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Championship, Schaper finished 16-under 198 in three rounds to win the event.Notably, the organizers had cut short the event because of poor weather. This got him his maiden win on the DP World Tour.

As the tour moved to Mauritius, the African professional claimed his second title. Schaper hit 69-69-64-64 to finish 22-under 266 and win the 2026 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. With that win, he secured two back-to-back victories. Since then, he has posted two more top 10 finishes, one at the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the other at the Qatar Masters.

At the 2026 Joburg Open, is looking to taste the victory once more. He posted a 6-under par 64 in the first round. In Round 2, he is only through hole 7, and has already hit 3 birdies and 2 bogeys. With one more stroke less than par in Round 2, he is now at a score of 7-under par.

He currently shares fifth place with his fellow South Africans. However, since the leader and runner-up have completed their rounds, Jayden Schaper has a good chance to cover the gap and lead after Round 2. If he maintains the consistency over the weekend, he could win his 3rd DP World Tour title, too.

Jayden Schaper’s steady charge keeps him firmly in the hunt at the 2026 Joburg Open. However, the weather-induced suspension means his momentum will have to wait until play resumes. With storms disrupting the play, the final outcome in Johannesburg remains wide open heading into the weekend.