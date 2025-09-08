Patrick Reed Backs Tour Guidelines That Derailed Rory McIlroy’s Focus at 2025 PGA Championship

At the 2025 PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy’s concentration was rattled after his driver failed the official testing process. The moment sparked a renewed debate over golf’s mid-tournament equipment checks, with critics arguing that such rules disrupt players’ preparation and mental focus during major events.

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, has joined this conversation. He supported equipment testing in principle, but admitted it often creates chaos. Reed’s remarks mirrored McIlroy’s frustrations, underscoring how even well-meaning rules can unsettle players when the stakes are highest.

Reed outlined his position during an appearance on the Beyond the Clubhouse podcast with Garrett Johnston. When asked about ongoing driver testing at majors, Reed said: “Yeah, no, I think it’s important. I mean, everyone—we all know the rules we’re supposed to stay within for driver testing and stuff. We get all of our equipment from the manufacturers, but the more you hit the driver, the more you play with it, the faster the head can become. I think it’s good to always test and check.”

While Reed called testing “necessary,” he stressed that a lack of uniformity at the majors creates uncertainty and doubt. “My biggest thing would be that during the majors, instead of testing, say, 50 guys, test them all. Test every player so everyone is starting on the same field.”

He explained the danger of only random checks: “Just because you tested, say, 50 players at the last major, and then suddenly there are 100-plus guys who didn’t get tested, there could be some using a ‘hot’ driver—and the crazy thing is, you wouldn’t even know it. It’s not something you hit a golf ball and think, ‘Oh, that’s not right.’”

Reed clarified that even slightly non-compliant equipment is nearly impossible to notice by feel. “It’s one of those things where if it gets just a little hot, a little fast, it’s very hard to tell. The only way to know is by testing it, and those are kind of hard machines to find. That being said, I feel like if they tested everybody during the majors, it would just put everything to rest.”

By expressing this on the podcast, Reed clearly outlined how inconsistent equipment testing can undermine players’ preparation. His suggestion for “testing every player” directly mirrored McIlroy’s complaints about the disruptive driver checks at Valhalla.

Reed strongly supported consistent equipment rules: “Yeah, yeah, I have no problem with them testing at all. That’s my whole point—if everyone’s playing the same thing, it shouldn’t really matter.”

He highlighted that pros receive clubs built within standards, and manufacturers rarely supply non-conforming heads. “We all know our guidelines, and with all of us getting driver heads built from the manufacturers, they’re not going to send us something that’s ‘hot.’ They’re going to send us something within the boundaries they’re supposed to.”

Reed also described how “club speed and repeated hits can subtly increase ball speed, making detection tricky. It’s just one of those things where, depending on club speed or certain faces, there are so many factors that can make some faces wear out quicker and get hotter faster. As players and even as manufacturers, you’re not really going to know that depending on how many balls are being hit.”

Ultimately, Reed argued that full-field testing would lower stress at tournaments. “So yeah, I have no problem with them regularly testing drivers and making sure everyone stays within the limit. To be honest, it would be easier for players if we got tested more often because then if you show up at a big event, you already know going in, and you’re not suddenly trying to find a compliant driver on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday at the tournament site.”

Reed’s comments emphasize that transparency and broad testing are essential to both fairness and keeping players’ focus—issues McIlroy directly faced during the 2025 PGA Championship.

The topic then shifted to backup drivers and testing. Garrett Johnston asked if players feared sudden scrutiny. “You’re not, like, flipping on the spot like we’re worried about that, right?”

Reed clarified that backups never perfectly match the gamer club. “Yeah. Oh, yeah. Yeah. Because your backup’s never like your gamer ever.” He stressed the importance of knowing exactly what clubs are in play.

When Garrett referenced Lucas Glover’s claim that some players submit backup clubs for testing, Reed shared his own approach: “Yeah, I have no idea. All I know is every time I’ve been tested, I just hand them the driver that I’m using in my golf bag. I got tested at the PGA Championship, and it was completely fine.”

Reed described the mental strain caused by uncertainty. Worrying about a “hot” driver distracts from tournament preparation, especially at majors. “But yeah, it’s one of those things where having to sit there and worry during tournament week about whether your driver’s ‘hot’ or not is not fun. Especially if it ends up being hot—suddenly, instead of preparing for the golf tournament, you’re scrambling to find a driver that suits you and fits just like your gamer.”

He concluded that full-field testing would eliminate needless stress. “For me, at the big events—the majors—if you’re going to test 50 guys, what’s the difference in testing everybody? It takes no time to test one club.”

Reed’s insight reveals how consistent enforcement ensures fairness and allows players, including Rory McIlroy, to concentrate fully instead of scrambling. His viewpoint sheds light on the mental challenges caused by unpredictable equipment testing.

At the 2025 PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy experienced these issues first-hand. Scrutiny over driver compliance disrupted his focus. Reed’s call for testing all players promotes equal conditions for all golfers.

He reinforced that knowing drivers are compliant removes distractions, letting players focus fully on strategy and execution. Reed’s perspective confirms why clear equipment guidelines are vital and how inconsistent enforcement can influence outcomes at majors.

Fair Play or Distraction? How Equipment Rules Shape Major Championship Outcomes

Driver compliance has become a major talking point in pro golf, especially after Rory McIlroy’s last-minute equipment change at the 2025 PGA Championship. Other top players, including Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, and Lucas Glover, have voiced concerns about testing procedures at majors. Thomas said, “Sometimes it feels like you’re prepping for a test, not a tournament,” while Scheffler noted, “Handling last-minute driver adjustments takes mental energy away from course strategy.”

The PGA Tour has increased driver testing recently, largely due to past incidents where equipment gave subtle advantages. Players like Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have adapted to rule changes, but Lucas Glover recounted occasions where minor differences in drivers affected performance, underscoring how small equipment variations matter at elite levels.

While regulations aim to ensure fairness, they can affect players’ mental preparation in majors. At the 2025 PGA Championship, pros balanced compliance with competitive focus. Their success showed that skill, mental toughness, and adaptability remain the key factors on golf’s biggest stage, despite regulatory challenges.

Patrick Reed’s support for thorough and consistent driver testing underscores the need for fairness and clarity in major championships. His perspective aligns with Rory McIlroy’s frustration, highlighting how inconsistent enforcement can disrupt focus and preparation. Ultimately, ensuring all players compete on an even playing field benefits both the integrity of golf and the mental well-being of its competitors.