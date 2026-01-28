Patrick Reed Cuts Ties With LIV Golf as He Commits to PGA Tour With Public Message

After winning the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Patrick Reed hinted at a potential return to the PGA Tour. He said that the LIV contract negotiations are underway and that he is a free agent for the time being. Days after the revelation, the American golfer stunned the golf world with an announcement on X confirming his exit from LIV Golf and a planned return to the PGA Tour.

“After careful thought and consideration, my family and I have decided that I will no longer compete on the LIV Golf Tour,” Patrick Reed wrote “I am excited to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR as a past champion member for the 2027 season and am eligible to begin competing in PGA TOUR events later this year.”

Reed, a nine-time PGA Tour winner and 2018 Masters champion, will regain full past champion status in 2027. The 9x PGA Tour winner joined LIV Golf in 2022, when it was established. He was one of the most promising golfers on the roster. Over the four years, he finished at No. 4 in 2022, No. 6 in 2023, No. 20 in 2024, and No. 7 in 2025. He is the second elite golfer, after Brooks Koepka, to leave LIV Golf and return to the PGA Tour. But unlike Koepka, who was eligible to make a quick comeback through the Returning Member Program, Reed will have to wait out his ban.

Currently, he faces a one-year ban from the time he last played in the Saudi-backed league, which was in mid-August 2025. The ban lifts in August 2026. This means that he will be eligible to play in the Fall events. Reed also confirmed plans to continue playing on the DP World Tour as an honorary lifetime member.

He had already hinted at his plans in a media press conference after his win at the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The American said that if contract negotiations with LIV Golf don’t go as planned, he will continue to play on the DP World Tour and aim to finish in the top 10 Race to Dubai Rankings. This will get him a PGA Tour card for 2027, which will give him a full exemption. He is already 2nd behind Jayden Schaper.

The 9x PGA Tour winner also thanked Dustin Johnson, The 4Aces, and LIV Golf in his post. Reed has played on the same 4Aces team since joining LIV Golf, alongside DJ, Thomas Pieters, and Harold Varner III. Belgian star Thomas Detry replaced Varner III for the 2026 edition. But with Patrick Reed gone, there’s one more spot open in the 4Aces GC, one that Dustin Johnson will have to soon find a replacement for.

When he was making comments about his LIV contract in Dubai, he also hinted that he wants to end a long-running feud between him and Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman is one of the best golfers playing on both tours. This means that Patrick Reed would likely see him in multiple events. Therefore, he thought it would be best try and end the feud before his return on the PGA Tour.

Patrick Reed on ending feud with Rory McIlroy

During the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final round at Emirates Golf Club, Reed approached McIlroy for a handshake on the range. However, McIlroy refused because of a subpoena from Reed’s lawyer, Larry Klayman, in a defamation lawsuit against the PGA Tour. The American then threw a tee toward McIlroy, calling him an “immature little child.” The Northern Irishman dismissed it, saying he’d face a lawsuit if the roles were reversed. McIlroy won the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic by one shot.

At the 2026 Dubai event, Reed joked about “breaking the ice” by grabbing tees or letting McIlroy throw one. He even called the 2023 incident “hilarious.” Even McIlroy mentioned Reed in a comment at a TGL match on January 27, 2026. He noted the 9x PGA Tour winner’s comments at the Dubai event, and said that LIV golfers are now realizing why they should be back on the PGA Tour.

The 5x major champion said that LIV players are not getting what they wanted by making the switch. Brooks Koepka has already realized that and is back. Koepka wants to compete on the highest level to improve his performance and global golf rankings.

This hints at the potential end of the “Tee-Gate” feud between the two. However, only time will tell if things go as smoothly for Patrick Reed as he hopes. In the meantime, his LIV exit marks that he is back in the hunt for majors, ranking points, and a second act.