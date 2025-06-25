Patrick Reed Gets Fan Backing for National Duty Comeback as Cheating Talk Fades

To say that Patrick Reed has faced serious cheating allegations since 2018 would be an understatement, considering they have affected him a lot. In 2024, for instance, while discussing allegations like him playing a different ball closer to the fairway during a qualifying round, Reed said, “I have no idea where that stuff came from. No idea.” He admitted that his coaches also dismissed the allegations, so “that stuff to me is BS, obviously.” A little more than a year from that confession, a different kind of conversation is taking over the Patrick Reed fandom.

What conversation? Well, the upcoming Ryder Cup is at Bethpage Black, aka Patrick Reed’s turf. Sure, it has not been so for a while, but Reed still hopes to make it to the team this time. Ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas, Reed shared, “It’s [Ryder Cup] always on your mind. Anytime I get to represent our country, it means a lot to me.” And surely it does for Patrick Reed, considering how well he has played in his three Ryder Cup appearances. In his three Ryder Cup appearances, Patrick Reed has a 7-3-2 Ryder Cup record (2014, 2016, 2018), including a 3-0 mark in singles.

However, there’s only one trouble that stands between his National Duty, aka representing the USA in the Ryder Cup, and himself: “For me personally, I’m always thinking about trying to make every team. Obviously being a part of LIV where we don’t get points, it’s an uphill battle, but really for me it’s focused on playing some great golf and having a chance.” Americans participating in LIV Golf can only accumulate points in major championships, which means they essentially have four opportunities in 2025 to qualify automatically based on points or perform well enough to earn a captain’s selection.

While six players will qualify automatically based on Ryder Cup Points, the other six will depend on the Team USA captain Keegan Bradley’s judgment to form a team capable of reclaiming the Cup. And that’s exactly where Patrick Reed‘s next major performance at The Open Championship will matter. Reed will compete at Royal Portrush next month, hoping for a memorable week in Northern Ireland. His best finish in an Open is a solo 10th place in 2019, the last time the championship was held at Royal Portrush.

However, since joining LIV Golf and falling in the world rankings, Patrick Reed has become an outsider in the Ryder Cup conversation, currently sitting at 33rd in the American standings. Still, despite his drop in rankings, many in the golf world are holding out hope that he’ll make a successful return to the 2025 Ryder Cup team.

Golf fans rally behind Patrick Reed for his 2025 Ryder Cup mission

Discussing the possibility of Patrick Reed possibly being back on the team for the first time since 2018, one fan said, “the team may not want him. but Patrick should always be on the team. he’s a great match play player. they need to get over themselves. and do the right thing,” while another said, “He prolly ought to be on that team and I’m a h8er.”

Whether you are a Patrick Reed hater or not, you cannot deny that the numbers are working in his favor. Nicknamed ‘Captain America’ for riling up European fans during a defeat on debut at Gleneagles, Reed boasts an impressive Ryder Cup record of 7-3-2, having won all of his singles matches in the 2014, 2016, and 2018 events. Aside from that, and in the other match play event, Patrick Reed holds a Presidents Cup record of 4-3-2. So, maybe having him on the team would only do America some good!

A third fan said, “He would be a great pick but they’ll never do it.” Reed was unable to participate in 2021 due to illness before he joined the LIV circuit, which ultimately excluded him from the 2023 edition of the event. In 2021, Steve Stricker decided to skip Reed. However, he did admit, “That was a very, very difficult call. Kind of lost sleep over that one. He’s a tremendous competitor. He brings a lot to match-play golf.” Let’s hope that doesn’t happen again!

Two fans said, “He should be on the team” and “Should be automatic on a team that wants to win.” And, again, that goes without saying. However, a lack of OWGR points has seriously hurt LIV golfers, including Patrick Reed. This season, Reed secured third place at this year’s Masters, failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship, and placed tied for 23rd at the US Open earlier this month. Finishing with the lowest scores on the majors is the only way for LIV golfers to secure points, so Reed’s Open run will likely serve as his last chance. What’s your thought on the matter?