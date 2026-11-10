Patrick Reed Gets Honest About the ‘Repercussions’ Stranding His Former LIV Golf Friends

While his former LIV colleagues face a potential year away from the PGA Tour, Patrick Reed is already rebuilding his career on a different route. Having left LIV Golf at the beginning of 2026, Reed has worked his way back through the DP World Tour, putting himself inside the top 10 of the Race to Dubai standings and securing a path back to the PGA Tour in 2027. For players such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, and Cameron Smith, however, the road back remains far less certain.

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Despite having gained an advantage over his former teammates, Reed insists he takes no pleasure in their predicament. Speaking at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Tuesday ahead of the DP World Tour Championship, he said:

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“I don’t really get any satisfaction from making a decision and watching the other guys have to sit out a year and have the repercussions of that. You never want to see guys struggle or have to sit out.”

“The more satisfaction is going out there and playing solid golf,” he added, explaining that many of the players affected are good friends. Rather than viewing their situation as a personal advantage, Reed hopes they can follow his example and earn their way back onto the PGA Tour.

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Reed’s Route Back Sets Him Apart

Reed, 36, was among the first group of players LIV Golf recruited in 2022. He eventually left at the start of 2026 after rejecting a contract extension. However, unlike Brooks Koepka, who benefited from the PGA Tour’s returning-member programme, Reed was not eligible and had to serve a one-year suspension.

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Instead of waiting for another opportunity, Reed turned to the DP World Tour to rebuild his position. His performances have placed him inside the top 10 in the Race to Dubai, the qualifying positions that earn PGA Tour cards. That achievement has secured his return to the North American circuit in 2027.

His former LIV colleagues face a different challenge. With LIV confirming it is winding down operations, several prominent players are now uncertain about their next steps. The PGA Tour has not announced a comparable return pathway, although The Athletic has reported that the situation could change in January.

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For Reed, the contrast is significant. He has already navigated the difficult route back, while others may have to wait before getting another opportunity to compete on the PGA Tour.

Reflecting on his journey, he said: “To have to finish in the Top 10 to earn my spot on the PGA Tour, and basically come out and believe in myself and put all my eggs in one basket and go get the job done means a lot.”

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He described the season as highly satisfying but stressed that his work was not finished.

“The year has been very satisfying. But we are still not done.”

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Dubai Could Make His Comeback Even Sweeter

The DP World Tour Championship now offers Reed an opportunity to cap his comeback season with an even bigger achievement.

Only a victory will give him the Race to Dubai title, with Rory McIlroy and Eugenio Chacarra ahead of him. Winning would make Reed the second American to claim the season-long crown and prevent McIlroy from securing a record-equalling eighth Order of Merit.

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Reed knows the Earth Course will demand patience and discipline, particularly because its challenging rough can quickly turn a manageable hole into a difficult scoring opportunity.

“You can’t be reckless at this place,” he said.

Ryder Cup Return Remains a Priority

Beyond Dubai, Reed has his sights set on another major objective: returning to the United States Ryder Cup team.

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Although he has yet to finalise his goals for 2027, he has made it clear that representing his country will be among his biggest priorities.

“It’s definitely going to be a part of the goals, if not right there at the top,” he said.

Reed also wants to return to the winner’s circle and climb back into the world’s top 10. However, a Ryder Cup comeback would carry special significance for the American.

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He hasn’t played in the competition since the 2018 edition in Paris, where Europe won 17½–10½. That campaign was also marked by Reed’s public criticism of captain Jim Furyk after he was benched twice.

Furyk, now back as captain, appears ready to move beyond that controversy. “We are going to put the best 12 guys on this team and if Patrick Reed is one of those, that’s great,” he said in October.

A Head Start, but No Reason to Celebrate

Reed’s position gives him a clear advantage over several of his former LIV colleagues, but he is careful not to confuse that advantage with satisfaction at their struggles.

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His route back through the DP World Tour has already delivered the result he wanted, while the future remains uncertain for players such as Rahm, DeChambeau, Hatton and Smith. If the PGA Tour introduces a new return pathway in January, however, the gap between Reed and his former teammates could narrow considerably.

For now, Reed is focused on finishing his season strongly and making the most of the opportunity he created for himself.

He may have moved ahead of his former LIV colleagues, but he does not see their difficult circumstances as a victory. His message is clear: he wants to succeed on his own merits, and he hopes his former teammates eventually get the same opportunity to earn their way back.