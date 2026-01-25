Patrick Reed Leaves Bryson DeChambeau Behind With Gigantic World Rankings Jump

This week, Patrick Reed delivered a performance that reshaped the conversation around the Official World Golf Ranking. While many LIV golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, are plummeting in world rankings because LIV events don’t offer OWGR points, Reed’s win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic took him ahead of his LIV Golf peers. His performance in Dubai did more than add another trophy to his resume; it sent a signal that his game is peaking at the right time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Patrick Reed up to world No.26 with that dominant win against a strong field. He’s been the best player all week and he’s so good to watch around the greens. A serious threat for the Masters this year,” Ben Parsons of Today’s Golfer wrote in an X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Reed captured the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club by four strokes. He closed with an even-par 72 after building a commanding cushion through a dazzling third-round 67. Highlights included a 40-foot eagle and seven birdies, showcasing the short-game touch that has long defined his success. The Rolex Series field featured stars such as Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Tommy Fleetwood, making the victory even more significant.

The win propelled Reed to No. 26 in the OWGR, jumping ahead of LIV Golf peers Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. With momentum building and Augusta on the horizon, Reed has positioned himself as a serious Masters contender once again.

This is a developing story…