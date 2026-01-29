Patrick Reed Makes Critical Career Decision Following Delay in PGA Tour Comeback

Fresh off a dominant win in Dubai, Patrick Reed is making a statement before he tees it up on the PGA Tour. While he has made up his mind to leave LIV Golf, his return on the PGA Tour is uncertain. To reach that point, the former Masters champion has charted a clear path for his 2026 season. He has confirmed his entry at the upcoming Qatar Masters.

“Patrick Reed doubles down on DP World Tour with Qatar Masters entry,” wrote Golf Digest ME in an X post.

The 9x PGA Tour winner is doing exactly what he said after his win at the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. During the post-event conference, he hinted that contract negotiations were underway. When asked what he would do if negotiations didn’t go as expected, the ex-LIV golfer revealed his plans to continue playing on the DP World Tour.

“Continue to play out here and be in the Top 10 and be on the PGA TOUR next year,” Patrick Reed said.

Reed currently faces a one-year ban from the PGA Tour. The last event he played on LIV Golf was in mid-August 2025 and so, he will only become eligible to play on the PGA Tour in mid-2026. Despite being eligible, he will have to rely on sponsor invitations or Q-School to play in any event.

The DP World Tour currently offers an ideal path back without going through Q-School. Laurie Canter has already proven that this path works best for LIV golfers. Canter finished 7th on the Race to Dubai Rankings and gained a full exemption PGA Tour card for the 2026 season. While he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, it highlighted a clear path for LIV golfers aiming to return to the American organization, one that Patrick Reed plans to take.

Reed has already made it to No. 2 on the Race to Dubai rankings after his win at the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He carded rounds of 69-66-67-72 to finish at 14-under par 274. This gave him a clear 4 stroke win over the runner-up, Andy Sullivan. Since it was a Rolex series event, there were 8,000 R2DR points up for grabs and Reed’s win got him 1,335 points. With a total of 1,370 points, Reed currently stands at No. 2, only behind Jayden Schaper.

The American pro has doubled down on his plan by entering the field for the Qatar Masters 2026. The Doha, Qatar, event is scheduled to be held from February 05 to February 08, 2026. It features a $2,750,000 prize pool and 3,500 R2DR points. Besides Reed, others confirmed for the event include Paul Waring, Nacho Elvira, Jayden Schaper, and others.

While Reed’s win got him a boost in R2DR and OWGR rankings, he still has a long way to go. Currently, he is playing his 3rd event on the DP World Tour this year.

Patrick Reed’s first round at the BAPCO Energies Bahrain Championship

Patrick Reed completed his first round at the BAPCO Energies Bahrain Championship with a score of one-under par 71. This placed him mid-pack on the leaderboard at the Royal Golf Club in Bahrain. His round included 4 bogeys and 5 birdies. After a grim start, he managed to make his way back on the back 9. Consecutive birdies on holes 13 and 14 helped him achieve a 1-under par score.

The American professional currently stands at T59, alongside many others. Alejandro Del Rey and Freddy Schott lead with 7-under 65. Del Rey scored a bogey-free round with seven birdies. Schott, on the other hand, scored 8 birdies, an eagle on hole 9, a bogey, and a double bogey on hole 1. Tied for third at 6-under 66 are Daniel Hillier, Laurie Canter, Niklas Lemke, and Nikolai von Dellingshausen.

The ex-LIV golfer’s one-under par score reflects steady play without notable birdie runs. However, there are three more rounds to go, and if he carries the Dubai-win momentum, he could turn the tables in Round 2 and then over the weekend.

Patrick Reed’s steady start in Bahrain shows that the work is already underway. Each round he plays will add weight to his push up the Race to Dubai standings and keep him in the mix across the Middle East Swing. While currently in 2nd place, he will have to continue playing more and more events on the DP World Tour. Reed’s commitment to the Qatar Masters reinforces the message he sent after the Dubai win.