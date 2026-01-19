Patrick Reed Makes Feelings Clear on Quitting LIV Golf for the ‘Best’ PGA Tour

The LIV Golf realm was shaken to the core when Brooks Koepka suddenly announced his exit from the league. Surprisingly, despite a lot of back and forth, Koepka’s official reinstatement plea was accepted by the PGA Tour. And looking at the recent turn of events, another LIV Golf pro has made some interesting statements. Patrick Reed jumped ship to the Saudi-backed league in 2022. Since then, Reed has been playing simultaneously in the LIV Golf, DP World Tour, and the Asian Tour. Now, with Koepka moving out, Reed, too, seems pretty interested in doing the same.

Speaking with Telegraph Sport, Reed made his feelings clear as he said, “It’s not really a decision for me at the moment. Of course. I mean, if it’s up to me, l’d play everywhere. I’m already playing on three tours [LIV, the DP World Tour and the Asian Tour], so why not add one more? I always enjoyed my time out there on the PGA Tour. I mean, let’s be honest, it’s the best tour in the world. Look at what they’ve done in golf. You know, I could see myself playing there at some point again.”

Reed had been quite a popular name on the PGA Tour back in the day. Playing some sublime golf, the US athlete clinched nine tournament victories in all. This included his prestigious victory at the 2018 Masters Tournament, along with a couple of World Golf Championships. He won the WGC Cadillac Championship for the first time in 2014, followed by a WGC Mexico Championship in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed further pointed out how things are ‘discombobulated’ in golf at the moment. With so many changes being brought in by the LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, things are looking very uncertain as per Reed. Concluding his take on the matter, the US star stated how he will be readily available for any of the tournaments and leagues that will give him a chance to prove himself and help his team.

This is a developing story…