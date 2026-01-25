Latest
Patrick Reed Net Worth 2026: LIV Golf Pro's Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

By Disita Sikdar

Jan 25, 2026

Patrick Reed Net Worth 2026: LIV Golf Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

ByDisita Sikdar

Jan 25, 2026 | 7:16 AM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

In June 2022, Patrick Reed joined LIV Golf, parting ways with the PGA Tour. Having secured numerous wins under the PGA Tour since he started playing in 2013, Reed decided to move to LIV after spending nearly a decade there. Thus, Patrick Reed’s 2026 net worth has been highly dictated by his tenure at LIV. Following a steady season in 2025, he transitioned into 2026 with the same momentum. The same has helped to dominate the leaderboard of the ongoing Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

With career earnings surpassing $84.7 million by the end of 2025, Patrick Reed’s cumulative earnings at the end of 2025 stand at $87 million according to Spotrac. Now that the American phenom is waiting to grab the winner’s share from the $9 million dollar event, he could touch the $100m dollar mark soon.

By 2025, the gamble had clearly paid off. Reed enjoyed one of the strongest seasons of his career, highlighted by his first individual LIV Golf victory at LIV Golf Dallas. Furthermore, he secured another impressive third-place finish at the Masters Tournament. He crisscrossed the globe, competing across the LIV Golf League, DP World Tour, Asian Tour, and major championships, steadily adding to his earnings.

article-image

Reuters

Before joining the Saudi-backed league in 2022, he earned $187,500 that year from the PGA Tour alone. Adding to that, in that very year, LIV Golf made him earn $10,312,500 from June 2022 to December 2022. In 2023, his official individual earnings from LIV alone was $7,776,333. Adding to that, he received a bonus of $3,181,250 that year. In 2024, he earned $4,326,300, and his bonus was $3,181,250. For 2025, he secured a sum of $8,239,618 as his official earnings and bonus of 

Patrick Reed brand partnerships, endorsements, and more

Apart from his salaries and contracts, Reed has been involved with quite a few brand partnerships. Back in April 2021, the US golfer was signed as the brand ambassador for the British sportswear brand, Castore. As part of the partnership, Reed sported the brand’s apparel in the 2021 Masters. However, the partnership did not last long as Castore no longer lists Reed as its partner. The 35-year-old was also roped in by the Swiss luxury watch company, Hublot, back in 2017. 

article-image

Imago

Apart from these, Reed had teamed up with the likes of PXG, cbdMD, Grindworks, and Nike at different points in his career. He has had endorsement deals with Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, Titleist, and other premium brands during his illustrious career. Speaking about his notable career earnings, Reed won the FedEx Cup event, The Barclays at the Bethpage Black. Interestingly, this particular course proved to be a lucky charm for him as the US golfer won $20 million on the course, as per the Celebrity Net Worth. 

Back in April 2018, Reed clinched first place in The Masters at Augusta, Georgia. This win boosted his net worth significantly as he pocketed a whopping sum of $1.98 million champion’s prize. 

Here’s a detailed summary of Patrick Reed’s year-by-year earnings. 

YEARPGA TOUR 

OFFICIAL

PGA TOUR 

BONUSES

LIV GOLF 

OFFICIAL INDIVIDUAL

LIV GOLF 

TEAM + BONUSES

MAJORS 

OFFICIAL

CASH 

TOTAL

CASH 

CUMULATIVE

2011 $20,058$20,058$40,116$40,116
2012 $302,977$25,000$327,977$655,954$696,070
2013 $1,961,519$1,961,519$3,923,038$4,619,108
2014 $3,958,423$67,653$4,026,076$8,645,184
2015 $3,188,803$290,000$401,763$3,880,566$12,525,750
2016 $5,357,554$472,500$322,021$6,152,075$18,677,825
2017 $2,067,554$120,000$987,557$3,175,111$21,852,936
2018 $2,389,240$145,000$2,617,027$5,151,267$27,004,203
2019 $3,242,428$958,333$351,416$4,552,177$31,556,380
2020 $4,057,853$1,210,000$192,208$5,460,060$37,016,440
2021 $3,352,787$445,000$666,257$4,464,044$41,480,484
2022 $1,338,677$187,500$4,398,214$10,312,500$221,808$16,458,699$57,939,182
2023 $7,776,333$3,181,250$1,086,934$12,044,517$69,983,699
2024 $4,326,300$1,075,000$437,587$5,838,887$75,822,586
2025 $8,239,618$1,400,000$1,589,489$11,229,107$87,051,693
Total$31,237,872$3,853,333$24,740,465$15,968,750$11,251,274$87,051,693

Thus, with Reed picking up his first win of 2026, it certainly points towards an upbeat season ahead. And with the speculations about Reed’s possible return to the PGA Tour making the rounds, the upcoming days will surely be an interesting period for the fans to watch out for the latest developments.

