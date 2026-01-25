Patrick Reed Net Worth 2026: LIV Golf Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

In June 2022, Patrick Reed joined LIV Golf, parting ways with the PGA Tour. Having secured numerous wins under the PGA Tour since he started playing in 2013, Reed decided to move to LIV after spending nearly a decade there. Thus, Patrick Reed’s 2026 net worth has been highly dictated by his tenure at LIV. Following a steady season in 2025, he transitioned into 2026 with the same momentum. The same has helped to dominate the leaderboard of the ongoing Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With career earnings surpassing $84.7 million by the end of 2025, Patrick Reed’s cumulative earnings at the end of 2025 stand at $87 million according to Spotrac. Now that the American phenom is waiting to grab the winner’s share from the $9 million dollar event, he could touch the $100m dollar mark soon.

By 2025, the gamble had clearly paid off. Reed enjoyed one of the strongest seasons of his career, highlighted by his first individual LIV Golf victory at LIV Golf Dallas. Furthermore, he secured another impressive third-place finish at the Masters Tournament. He crisscrossed the globe, competing across the LIV Golf League, DP World Tour, Asian Tour, and major championships, steadily adding to his earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters Golf – The 150th Open Championship – Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 14, 2022 Patrick Reed of the U.S. wearing a hat with “LIV Golf” branding on it during the first round REUTERS/Phil Noble

Before joining the Saudi-backed league in 2022, he earned $187,500 that year from the PGA Tour alone. Adding to that, in that very year, LIV Golf made him earn $10,312,500 from June 2022 to December 2022. In 2023, his official individual earnings from LIV alone was $7,776,333. Adding to that, he received a bonus of $3,181,250 that year. In 2024, he earned $4,326,300, and his bonus was $3,181,250. For 2025, he secured a sum of $8,239,618 as his official earnings and bonus of

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Reed brand partnerships, endorsements, and more

Apart from his salaries and contracts, Reed has been involved with quite a few brand partnerships. Back in April 2021, the US golfer was signed as the brand ambassador for the British sportswear brand, Castore. As part of the partnership, Reed sported the brand’s apparel in the 2021 Masters. However, the partnership did not last long as Castore no longer lists Reed as its partner. The 35-year-old was also roped in by the Swiss luxury watch company, Hublot, back in 2017.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren Masters Tournament – Final Round Apr 9, 2023 Augusta, Georgia, USA Patrick Reed lines up a putt on the third green during the final round of The Masters golf tournament. Augusta Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKylexTeradax 20230409_jcd_st3_0050

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Apart from these, Reed had teamed up with the likes of PXG, cbdMD, Grindworks, and Nike at different points in his career. He has had endorsement deals with Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, Titleist, and other premium brands during his illustrious career. Speaking about his notable career earnings, Reed won the FedEx Cup event, The Barclays at the Bethpage Black. Interestingly, this particular course proved to be a lucky charm for him as the US golfer won $20 million on the course, as per the Celebrity Net Worth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in April 2018, Reed clinched first place in The Masters at Augusta, Georgia. This win boosted his net worth significantly as he pocketed a whopping sum of $1.98 million champion’s prize.

Here’s a detailed summary of Patrick Reed’s year-by-year earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

YEAR PGA TOUR OFFICIAL PGA TOUR BONUSES LIV GOLF OFFICIAL INDIVIDUAL LIV GOLF TEAM + BONUSES MAJORS OFFICIAL CASH TOTAL CASH CUMULATIVE 2011 $20,058 – – – $20,058 $40,116 $40,116 2012 $302,977 $25,000 – – $327,977 $655,954 $696,070 2013 $1,961,519 – – – $1,961,519 $3,923,038 $4,619,108 2014 $3,958,423 – – – $67,653 $4,026,076 $8,645,184 2015 $3,188,803 $290,000 – – $401,763 $3,880,566 $12,525,750 2016 $5,357,554 $472,500 – – $322,021 $6,152,075 $18,677,825 2017 $2,067,554 $120,000 – – $987,557 $3,175,111 $21,852,936 2018 $2,389,240 $145,000 – – $2,617,027 $5,151,267 $27,004,203 2019 $3,242,428 $958,333 – – $351,416 $4,552,177 $31,556,380 2020 $4,057,853 $1,210,000 – – $192,208 $5,460,060 $37,016,440 2021 $3,352,787 $445,000 – – $666,257 $4,464,044 $41,480,484 2022 $1,338,677 $187,500 $4,398,214 $10,312,500 $221,808 $16,458,699 $57,939,182 2023 – – $7,776,333 $3,181,250 $1,086,934 $12,044,517 $69,983,699 2024 – – $4,326,300 $1,075,000 $437,587 $5,838,887 $75,822,586 2025 – – $8,239,618 $1,400,000 $1,589,489 $11,229,107 $87,051,693 Total $31,237,872 $3,853,333 $24,740,465 $15,968,750 $11,251,274 $87,051,693 –

Thus, with Reed picking up his first win of 2026, it certainly points towards an upbeat season ahead. And with the speculations about Reed’s possible return to the PGA Tour making the rounds, the upcoming days will surely be an interesting period for the fans to watch out for the latest developments.