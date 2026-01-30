Patrick Reed Pays a Heavy Price for Exiting LIV Golf as Worrying Update Surfaces

Patrick Reed arrived at the Bahrain Championship sporting a starkly different look than fans have grown accustomed to. The American professional used to wear a LIV Golf cap during the DP World Tour event. But now, having left the Saudi-backed league, he no longer wore his LIV Golf team’s cap. Instead, it was a plain $400 baseball cap, with no visible sponsor logos, that he wore at the 2026 Bahrain Championship.

“After careful thought and consideration, my family and I have decided that I will no longer compete on the LIV Golf Tour,” Patrick Reed wrote in an X post shared on January 28, 2026.

The post was an official announcement that Captain America has decided to leave the PIF-backed league and rejoin the PGA Tour. His PGA Tour comeback remains unclear, as he must wait out the one-year ban, which ends in August 2026. Until then, the ex-LIV golfer will compete on the DP World Tour and try to rise to the top-10 in the Race to Dubai Rankings to get a PGA Tour card for 2027.

While most people are discussing Patrick Reed’s path back to the PGA Tour, his decision to bid farewell to LIV Golf has also affected his sponsorships. Over the years, the 2018 Masters champion has had apparel deals with Callaway, Titleist, Nike, G/Fore, and more.

In 2015, he signed a deal with Callaway that ran through 2017 before he joined Nike. Nike’s deal began in January, and he wore the same apparel as other elites, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Brooks Koepka. However, that partnership ended in 2020, and Reed had to wear a mix of G/Fore apparel with Titleist caps. Then it was the PXG cap since early 2022, and Grindworks later that year.

After his move to LIV Golf, Patrick Reed used to flaunt the Saudi-backed league’s logo on the front of his cap. This changed to his LIV team 4Aces GC’s logo from March 2023. His cap remained this way until the last event he played on the DP World Tour as a LIV Golf member – the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

At the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, he was in Under Armour apparel with a black cap. The cap featured the 4Aces logo on the front. He won the event with a four-stroke margin and later announced that he would not re-sign with LIV Golf. Since he is no longer with the Saudi-backed league, he is wearing a $400 Moncler baseball cap at the 2026 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. The cap has no prominent logo on the front.

This means that Patrick Reed is not looking for just a path back to the PGA Tour, but also a sponsor for his cap. While both the path and the sponsorship remain uncertain, the 9x PGA Tour winner has a plan in mind to get full exemption status for the PGA Tour 2027 season. And he is already doubling down on it.

Patrick Reed confirms entry at Qatar Masters 2026

Patrick Reed has decided to double down on the DP World Tour in 2026 after leaving LIV Golf. This is because his PGA Tour comeback has been delayed by eligibility rules. He has officially committed to the 2026 Qatar Masters as part of that plan.

It’s not like Captain America didn’t play on the DP World Tour before joining LIV Golf. He did, but usually in a select few events. But this year, the DP World Tour schedule is just in its International Swing, and he has already played in 4 events and committed to the 5th one.

This decision by the 2018 Masters champion hints at the path Laurie Canter took. After finishing at No. 7 on the Race to Dubai Rankings, Canter got a full exempt PGA Tour card for 2026. However, he decided to go back with the LIV Golf. Patrick Reed aims to follow the same path to get a full exempt status and avoid going through Q-School.

As Reed charts his path back through the DP World Tour and toward a PGA Tour return, his on-course results may shape how quickly doors reopen around him. Until then, the plain cap and missing logos remain a quiet marker of a star caught between past ties and uncertain future plans.