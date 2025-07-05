Patrick Reed Self-Sabotages With DP World Tour Upset Days After Entering Ryder Cup Conversation

Since moving to LIV Golf in 2022, Patrick Reed has been one of the many LIV Golf players who have had to deal with fines and suspensions from the DP World Tour for playing in unsanctioned events. But instead of walking away, he paid up and stayed committed to getting back on the schedule. “Whether it’s the bigger or smaller events, it’s all about showing support. My whole thing is to come over and play as much as I can,” he said earlier this year. Now, he came into the BMW International Open with a mix of hope, confidence, and belief that his game was trending in the right direction. More so after his strong win at LIV Golf Dallas. He needed to prove he could still deliver in a full-field, cut-format event.

But once play began in Munich, things fell apart. He carded two bogeys and three birdies, finishing each day at one-under par. The consistency was there, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the field. With the cut line moving lower, Reed’s back-to-back 71s left him just short, and he missed the cut, heading home before the weekend. It was a harsh reminder of the gap between LIV’s no-cut format and the grind of traditional tour events. And now, with his name being tossed into Ryder Cup talk, this had to sting a bit more.

After Reed showed a strong footing in Dallas, the golf world started to chatter that, along with Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, who were being considered for the Ryder Cup, Reed should also be a part of the discussion. It would mean a lot to him: “Anytime I get to represent our country, it means a lot to me. For me personally, I’m always thinking about trying to make every team.” There is no chance Reed can make it to the team via standings, so he relies on Keegan Bradley for his selection. He knows it too. “Obviously, being a part of LIV, where we don’t get points, it’s an uphill battle, but really, for me, it’s focused on playing some great golf and having a chance,” Reed confessed before his win in Dallas.

Reed’s past performances in three Ryder Cups (2014, 2016, and 2018) have earned him the “Captain America” label. He has already proven he has the grit to thrive in such a test. His 7-3-2 record across three Ryder Cups, including a perfect 3-0-0 in singles, is evidence that he’s built for match play. But after missing the cut in Munich, fans are wondering if he would be an asset to Team USA or a liability.

Fans deem Wesley Bryan to be better than Patrick Reed after the missed cut

One fan summed up the mood online after Reed’s missed cut. “Patrick Reed misses the cut at BMW, where there are more than 10 good players. Patrick Reed deserves to be on the Ryder Cup after winning LIV Dallas,” they wrote. “Two good weeks, one in a no-cut event, isn’t a good standard,” wrote another fan, echoing a similar emotion. Reed’s win in Dallas was his first and only LIV victory this season, and outside of that, he’s managed just two other top finishes. His overall form hasn’t been strong, and the missed cut in Munich didn’t help. This year, Reed put on a strong show at the Masters. He finished third, but then at the PGA Championship, he missed the cut.

Another fan shared a blunt take on Reed: “As soon as Patrick Reed plays in a real tournament against a weak field too, he misses the cut… Stop talking about the Ryder Cup for Reed… Stop making a big deal about his first win on LIV… LIV doesn’t matter; it’s a carnival tour.” The “weak field” comment points to the fact that the BMW International Open didn’t feature many of the world’s top-ranked players. Even with a less competitive field, Reed still failed to make the cut. That result has only fueled fan doubts about whether he’s truly in form for a Ryder Cup spot.

Some fans also noticed how quickly the LIV buzz around Reed faded. One user commented, “LIV shills absolutely quiet about Patrick Reed today,” hinting at how little was said after his early exit in Munich compared to the noise after his Dallas win.

Wesley Bryan unexpectedly became part of the conversation after the second round. He also missed the cut at the BMW International Open but still finished ahead of Reed on the leaderboard, ending the week at T37 while Reed sat at T69. That was enough for fans to start drawing comparisons. One fan wrote, “Patrick Reed’s Ryder Cup steam is on hold momentarily as he is losing to, checks notes, Wesley Bryan.”

Another fan added, “With an outcome after two days that has Wes Bryan making the cut and Patrick Reed going home, it’s pretty clear he doesn’t belong in Ryder Cup conversations any longer. Sergio too, for that matter.” Garcia’s name came up for a reason. Like Reed, he’s been linked to Ryder Cup discussions despite playing on the LIV circuit. But in Munich, his performance was even worse; he missed the cut and finished tied for 135th.

Now, the question is whether Reed can silence the critics with his performance at the Ryder Cup or in upcoming events. His next moves will tell if he’s truly ready to rise to the occasion.