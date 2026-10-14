Patrick Reed Shares Injury Update as Rory McIlroy Aims to Catch Him in Race to Dubai Standings

Patrick Reed won the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the 2026 Qatar Masters for an early lead in the Race to Dubai standings. But that lead is now in danger. And a recent shoulder injury has added another layer of uncertainty to his season-ending campaign. With Rory McIlroy arriving in India determined to close the gap, the DP World India Championship could prove an important turning point in a title race that remains far from settled.

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But Patrick Reed offered encouraging news about his recovery during his pre-tournament press conference in Delhi.

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“Yeah, body feels better. You know, didn’t feel great when it happened, but at the same time, good thing is I have a great team at home. I was able to get home, rest, and get doctors on top of it to rehab and PT my way back. The good thing is we’re comfortable now where we can’t injure myself anymore, so just go out there and play golf, play free. And, I mean, the good thing is knowing we’re good to go,” Patrick Reed said when the moderator asked him about his injury.

Patrick Reed gives his injury status before the DP World India Championship: #injuryupdate #golf #patrickreed #DPWIC pic.twitter.com/CiUQkLAJUy— Essentially Golf (@esg_2025) October 14, 2026

The American professional’s injury troubles began at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. He opened with a 68 and remained in contention. But neck and shoulder tightness grew more concerning before the second round, and he reportedly felt his shoulder pop during play. After further discomfort and significant swelling in his left hand, he withdrew from the tournament.

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While he said his body feels better, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll make a strong comeback at the DP World India Championship.

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In 2021, for instance, Patrick Reed sprained an ankle at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and withdrew from The Northern Trust. He was then hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia and missed the BMW Championship. He returned at that year’s Tour Championship and finished 25th. While it was a competent finish, it was not an unspectacular comeback given the layoff.

So Patrick Reed may not perform as well, especially since this is his first time playing in India. That’s the gap Rory McIlroy is looking to exploit.

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“And then at this stage of my career, it’s always nice to get to this part of season and have a chance to win the Race to Dubai,” Rory McIlroy said during the pre-tournament presser. “Eugenio [Chacarra] jumped me last week in Spain. Patrick isn’t playing so well. So I think this is really a good opportunity this week to cut into that lead and head to the Middle East in a really good spot to try to win my eighth Race to Dubai.”

Currently, Patrick Reed sits atop the rankings with 3,423.62 points. Eugenio Chacarra is second with 3,257.89 points. He surpassed McIlroy after his second-place finish at the Open de España last week. With 3,115.86 points from 10 events, McIlroy trails Reed by 307.76 points.

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He had the same goal when Reed faced the injury at the BMW PGA Championship. McIlroy said that with Reed out of the picture, he had a chance to regain some of the ground he lost at the Amgen Irish Open 2026.

He has another chance now, as the DP World India Championship offers 5,000 Race to Dubai Ranking points. The winner could claim 835 points. Therefore, a strong performance could significantly reshape the standings.

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Patrick Reed, for his part, is refusing to let the standings dictate his approach on the course. He explained that although he knows where he stands, thinking too much about other players’ results can distract from the decisions required on each shot.

The American professional is focused on executing his game plan and giving himself a chance to contend on Sunday. He also pointed out that the elevated points available at the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship mean the title remains within reach for multiple players.

Beyond the immediate standings battle, McIlroy has a significant personal milestone in sight. He has won the Race to Dubai title seven times. Another victory would draw him level with Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight season-long European Tour crowns.

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McIlroy also has broader ambitions, including contributing to Europe’s Ryder Cup campaign next year and earning more points for the team. Those goals make his late-season schedule more important, even as the Race to Dubai remains his immediate focus.

With Chacarra also firmly in contention, the DP World India Championship could reshape the top of the leaderboard. Patrick Reed may have recovered enough to compete freely, but maintaining his advantage will require strong performances against two challengers with plenty left to play for.