Patrick Reed Speaks Out on His PGA Tour Career as LIV Golf Ban Ends in 7 Weeks

Patrick Reed‘s path back to the PGA Tour is finally clearing. The 35-year-old, who signed with LIV Golf in June 2022, left the tour at the beginning of 2026 to return to the PGA Tour. However, his path back isn’t easy. He is currently serving a one-year suspension from the American tour for abandoning ship, which ends on August 25. But even before that day comes, Reed told Bunkered that sponsor invites have been lining up for him to play on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Fall Series.

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“We have had some invites from a decent amount of them. I knew coming from the US Open through to The Open it was going to be five straight weeks of playing. Then I have three weeks off. That is when I’m going to finalise the rest of the schedule going forward.”

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Although he didn’t reveal which tournaments the sponsor exemptions came from, it’s no surprise, as he is a nine-time champion. After Reed’s suspension lifts, he won’t get his membership back. But in the meantime, he can take part in PGA Tour events via sponsor exemptions, Monday qualifying, or in fall events as a non-member.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many LIV Golfers are Playing at This Week's PGA Tour-Sanctioned Event? 4 5 6 7 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Imago Golf 2026 Masters Tournament – Round 1 Patrick Reed of the USA reacts after an eagle putt on hole 2 in Round 1 of the 2026 Masters tournament in August, Georgia, USA, 09 April 2026. Augusta United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xCHRISxTORRESx

The main reason is that he currently doesn’t qualify for the elite Returning Member Program like Brooks Koepka. Since he did not win a major championship or The Players Championship between 2022 and 2025, he was ineligible for this fast-track path. Instead, he will have to wait until 2027 to gain his full membership.

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He will tee off at the Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut at the BMW International Open. He can participate because the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour co-sanction the Scottish Open. And Reed is glad to return, saying, “It is awesome to see some familiar faces from the past.”

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While he awaits a full return to the PGA Tour, he has a huge goal.

Patrick Reed wants to be the first American to win the Race to Dubai

Since his exit from LIV Golf, the Texas native has thrown himself into DP World Tour events. And he even found success, winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January and the Qatar Masters in February. He can play on the DP World Tour because he has Honorary Lifetime Membership.

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Reed also agreed to pay fines to the DP World Tour for playing in LIV Golf. And this willingness appears to have paid off for him since he ranks No. 1 on the Race to Dubai Rankings. He can further strengthen that position at the Scottish Open, which Reed claims will bring him one step closer to a goal he now has in his career.

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“To be the first American to come over here and win the Race to Dubai, it would mean a lot to me. It is a huge goal of mine. The plan is to keep playing solid golf, try and hoist as many trophies as I can, and at the end, hopefully I have a chance… Being known as not just Captain America from the Ryder Cup but also Race to Dubai champion.”

That being said, Reed clearly has plenty to look forward to as he inches closer to serving out his suspension. But only time will tell which PGA Tour event he ultimately returns to.