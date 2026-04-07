Patrick Reed Throws Jon Rahm & Co. Under the Bus With PGA Tour Admission: ‘I’ve Always Known’

Earlier in January 2026, Patrick Reed called the PGA Tour the best tour in the world. Even while practicing at Augusta National for the upcoming major, he had the same opinion. He pointed at the development the Tour has brought into the world of golf, creating a structured path and generating over $4 billion to maximize charitable giving. That was the first time this year that Reed hinted at his inclination toward the PGA Tour. But when did he actually realize his stance?

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“I’ve always known. When you look at it, the best players in the world and the deepest fields from top to bottom are on the PGA Tour. I’ve played every tour now. I’ve played on every single one of them,” said Reed.

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“It’s one of those that from top to bottom that’s the place that I feel like is best for us to go and compete against the top guys year in and year out, week in and week out; but at the same time, to be able to spend more time closer to home makes it a lot easier to spend time with the kids. My daughter is now eleven; little man’s eight. It seems like time has flown. I definitely want to watch them grow up and be home a little bit more; yet still at the same time play against the best guys.”

Right now, the top-ranked players are competing on the PGA Tour. Except for Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, the top 25 players on the OWGR list hail from the PGA Tour. And almost every week, they have a chance to compete against one another. That’s something that most golfers crave.

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Additionally, staying on the PGA Tour lets the players be closer to their families. Unlike LIV golfers, PGA Tour contestants don’t really need to travel the world every other week. That’s another reason why Brooks Koepka decided to switch gears and return to the PGA Tour under the Returning Member Program.

Imago February 7, 2026, Doha, Qatar: Kessler Karain, caddie of Patrick Reed of the United States seen in action during second round of the Qatar Masters 2026 golf tournament at the Doha Golf Club. Doha Qatar – ZUMAs197 20260207_aaa_s197_431 Copyright: xNoushadxVariyattiyakkalx

Reed built his reputation primarily on the PGA Tour. Between 2013 and 2021, he secured nine wins on the Tour, including the 2018 Masters Tournament win. On the European tour, he has picked up wins like the 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship. And most recently, he won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the Qatar Masters. Meanwhile, his time at LIV Golf came with a single individual win at LIV Golf Dallas in 2025.

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However, there was a period when Reed publicly supported the Saudi-backed league. During his time with LIV Golf, Reed was one of the more vocal supporters of the breakaway league, often pushing back against the PGA Tour’s dominance and defending LIV’s format, vision, and, of course, the boatload of money.

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“I always plan on showing my support on this tour, and it’s not going to stop me. Starting this year, any fines or anything like that will go on the players, not on LIV. Right now, playing [these three] DP World Tour events [before the LIV season started on February 4, 2026], I’m not getting fined.”

To make things worse, he even bashed the PGA Tour a few times while he was competing for the 4 Aces. He believed the PGA Tour overlooked his success and portrayed his move to LIV Golf in a bad light. It’s something that no golfer would like.

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“I mean, they painted me as a villain, which, hey, I don’t mind being the guy that goes in to try to wreck everyone’s day… but I felt like whenever I did something successful or did the things that really meant a lot to me, those kind of got brushed underneath the table because they wanted to keep me in that one role,” ‘Captain America’ said back in April 2025.

Back in January in Dubai, Reed said, “Everything’s so fluid; everything’s discombobulated in golf. But at the end of the day, whatever my name’s called, I’m going to show up and play and, you know, try to play the best and not only represent myself but also my family and also whatever my team [is].”

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But what pushed Reed to make the switch? Did Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour play a role in Reed’s decision?

What really pulled Patrick Reed back into the PGA Tour?

The decision came quickly while Reed was swinging in Dubai. He didn’t just want to join the Tour but also get back to the traditional way of playing golf.

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“When I stood there in Dubai that Saturday, the entire range was full, and then guys just started disappearing, and you were the last man on that tee box. Then you’re walking to the tee, you’re the last name announced, and you’ve lost the lead because someone is 5 under through 8. All those just rushes and those scenarios, kind of going back into playing golf that way, where you’re going out there and you’re having the battles between not just yourself, but the other guys on the leaderboard.”

“For me, I wanted that back, I wanted that adrenaline back, and those feelings, especially with the way I played those last three weeks. When I got done, I knew this would be a perfect time for me since I didn’t have a contract signed with LIV at the time, so I knew it would be kind of an easier transition.”

Of course, his family played a huge role in his return to the PGA Tour. Regardless of what Jon Rahm, DeChambeau, or Cameron Smith thought of returning to the PGA Tour, Reed believed he made the best decision. And he has enjoyed every minute he spent at home because of it.

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Patrick Reed did enjoy his time at LIV Golf. He claimed that it was fun to play with the 4 Aces, and he still cheers for Dustin Johnson and his team. But his loyalty to the sport remains unchanged.

He said, “We’re always making sure that those guys are doing what they’re supposed to do because really, you want the best of golf all around the world no matter what. For me, I felt like this was the best place for me.”

Right now, Reed is serving a temporary suspension from the PGA Tour. He’ll return to the tour’s active competition later in August. But before that, he’ll tee it off at the Masters Tournament.