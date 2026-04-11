Patrick Reed WITB April 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Augusta National Explored

At Augusta, the best golf bag isn’t the priciest; it’s the most genuine. This week, Patrick Reed showed up at Augusta National with clubs from five different brands. He isn’t tied to any endorsement deals, so he only answers to his game. After 36 holes at the 2026 Masters, Reed’s bag has helped him reach 6-under par, putting him in a tie for second place, six shots behind Rory McIlroy’s record-setting lead.

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Patrick Reed’s long game: driver, fairway wood, and irons

Reed’s driver is a Titleist GT3 set at 9 degrees, matched with an Aldila Tour Rogue Silver 70 Tour X shaft. He prefers a shorter driver, around 44.5 inches, to prioritize ball control over distance. The GT3 has been in use since mid-2024, with the Aldila shaft added in Dubai in January 2026.

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Reed uses a TaylorMade Qi35 3-wood at 15 degrees with a Fujikura Ventus Black TR 7 X shaft. In Round 1, he reached the par-5 eighth green from the fairway with this club and converted the eagle putt from 56 feet.

Imago Golf 2026 Masters Tournament – Round 1 Patrick Reed of the US lines a shot on hole 7 during Round 1 of the 2026 Masters tournament in August, Georgia, USA, 09 April 2026. Augusta United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xCHRISxTORRESx

The Titleist 716 T-MB 2-iron, paired with a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft, provides Reed with a driving iron for tee shots that require control of shape and trajectory.

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Reed’s irons are a Grindworks combo set: PR-202 for the 4-iron and PR-101A from the 5-iron through pitching wedge, all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. He has used these irons since 2023, indicating his trust in their performance despite frequent changes at the top of the bag.

The short-game setup follows the same philosophy: every club is chosen for a specific purpose, with one notable upgrade made mid-season.

Patrick Reed’s short game: wedges, putter, and ball

Reed opened 2026 with Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges in the higher loft slots. On the way to his Qatar Masters win in February, he switched both to the newer SM11 models, a 56°-8°M and a 61°, while keeping the Cleveland RTX6 Tour Rack ZipCore at 52 degrees as his gap wedge anchor.

All three wedges are equipped with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts. The change was a two-club precision adjustment made midway through a winning week.

On the greens, Reed uses a Scotty Cameron Tour Rat 1.5 Proto, a compact blade built for feel and face control. In Round 1, he made 27 feet from the fringe at hole 2 and 56 feet from the putting surface at Hole 8. The Titleist Pro V1x completes the setup, the one constant in a bag where almost everything else has shifted at some point this season.

Titleist supplies the driver, the utility iron, the wedges, and the ball. TaylorMade supplies the 3-wood. Grindworks supplies the irons. Cleveland supplies the gap wedge. The Scotty Cameron putter functions independently. Ahead of the Masters week, Reed also secured a hat sponsorship deal with VistaJet, the only visible brand obligation on a man who answers to no equipment company.

Reed has said as much himself:

“Regarding all the clubs from the different companies, if you hit the ball dead center, it’s going to be good. I feel like if I miss-hit this one, it still has a little bit more speed in it and stays a bit straighter.”

Reed has built his bag to meet these demands, making small adjustments like the wedge swap in Qatar and the shaft change in Dubai but keeping his main setup consistent. After 36 holes, he has already eagled two par-5s on a single front nine and is well placed heading into the weekend.