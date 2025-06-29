Patrick Reed WITB June 2025: LIV Golf Pro’s Golf Bag Explored

At the Maridoe Golf Club, the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas is hitting its crescendo. The three-day event is the ninth event on the Saudi-backed Circuit and is the last stop for LIV golfers before they head to the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Ireland for the fourth and final major of the season – the Open Championship.

Patrick Reed currently leads the pack after carding nine under par across the first two days. He started the Dallas event with an eagle on just the second hole and used that momentum to propel himself to the top of the leaderboard. Reed proceeded to card 10 more birdies en route to his score.

Let’s take a look at the current arsenal of the 2018 Masters Champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Drivers, Woods, and Irons of Patrick Reed

The Titleist GT3 Driver is a very popular driver choice amongst golfers. Costing around $649, the driver offers high ball speeds across its face and also lends a comfortable balance between speed and accuracy, something many beginner golfers are looking for. It also gives good acoustic feedback for the professional golfer and is a must-have in every bag

Callaway Elyte, which costs $349.99, is Reed’s choice of fairway wood. It is not the best visually pleasing club out there, but it gets the job done. It provides impressive flight on the ball and is also capable of high levels of forgiveness. The accuracy it offers is also exemplary, making it a crucial addition to the bag.

Callaway Apex Pro Hybrid which costs $164.99, provides versatility to Reed’s bag. While the adjustability on the club is not good, the Apex Pro offers good spin for approach shots that can land on the green. Its ability to shape shots is also very important.

Grindworks PR-202 (4) and Grindworks PR-101A (5-PW) are the irons Patrick Reed uses on the course. The irons are a unique choice from the one-time Major champion, as not many on the Tour have the Grindworks variety. The PR-101 A has a smallish head with less offset that frames the ball well at address. The sole is narrower and the leading edge is straighter. The price of these irons is uncertain; hence should be consulted with the closest dealers. However, there is relief that helps interact with the turf more cleanly at impact.

Reed also has his share of interesting picks for his long game as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patrick Reed’s choice of Wedges and Putters

Cleveland RTX6 Tour Rack is a handy wedge that offers a good deal of spin around the green. Costing nearly $160, the wedges are not as forgiving as other models, but the impressive spin rate it can impart on the ball makes them a worthy addition to any bag. Reed also uses the Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedges, which cost around $199.99. The SM10s are apt for lower launch and also offers good spin control, which could be useful during some situations on the course.

Scotty Cameron Timeless 2.5+ Tour Prototype’s heavy pricing at $12,000 makes it immediately inaccessible to the casual golfer. The putter is a fine example of craftsmanship and has the trademark sound and feel that makes all the Scotty Cameron putters stand out from the pack. It is very solid, extremely well balanced, and easy to control on the swing. And it gives you a good, reliable roll on the ball. A mix of visual appeal and performance

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Titleist Pro V1 will cost you nearly $16.99 per dozen but offers smooth performance. The key behind Titleist ball designs is stability. The Pro V1 offers stable flight in adverse conditions like wind, and also has a soft and responsive feel that makes it appealing to professional golfers like Patrick Reed.

What do you think of Patrick Reed’s medley of equipment in his bag?