Patrick Reed’s Bombshell Claim About LIV Golf Contract Explains His Eagerness to Rejoin PGA Tour

Patrick Reed just won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, edging out the likes of Andy Sullivan, Julien Guerrier, and David Puig. Courtesy of the win, he has once again proved himself as one of the best in business. Now, looking forward to picking up more wins in 2026, the 35-year-old is expected to make his season debut for LIV Golf in February. However, in a shocking revelation from the superstar golfer himself, Reed detailed that he is still not confirmed to be teeing up for the Saudi-backed league.

“We’re still finalizing the contract. We’re not complete on that yet,” Reed said.

Following his recent triumph, Reed was asked why he repeated the phrase, ‘supposed to be’ teeing it up in Riyadh?

Immediately, the US golfer pointed out that his return to LIV is currently clouded. This meant that Reed is a free agent until he can come up with a fair deal with the Saudi-backed league.

