Paul McGinley Joins Rory McIlroy to Shut Down Alarming Rumor About Europe’s Ryder Cup Squad

The talks for finalizing the Ryder Cup team are gaining steam. For the European team, Harry Hall being overlooked created a lot of media buzz. So much so that Rory McIlroy had to come out and take up the role of a damage controller. But now more names have jumped in to support the process. Notably, a renowned retired golfer has slammed the claims for the Ryder Cup team.

Earlier, when Harry Hall was asked about the conversation with the captain for the Ryder Cup, Hall said, “No conversations recently. Just trying to play golf.” But in contrast to that update, Paul McGinley, in an interview with Sky Sports, said, “I know there’s some talk about Harry being on the outside and not being part of the ‘boys club’. That’s all rubbish.” A part of the European team three times (2002, 2004, and 2006) and the non-playing captain in 2014, the golfer has achieved four notable victories at the Ryder Cup. In fact, he is currently involved as an advisor to the team. Talking about the claims, he has straight-up discarded them.

In fact, continuing further, the retired professional gave his assurance, saying, “I can assure you Luke has been in regular contact with Harry and is pushing him, like all the players.” The captain of the European side has recently praised Hall, saying, “Harry Hall has been playing great.” However, with a tough call to make for the captain, the spot on the team for Hall, who is currently placed 17th in Ryder Cup standings, is not certain.

Even McGinley advised Hall to secure the spot. McGinley further added, “If he can have a good week this week and maybe even next week, you never know.” With already 11 players almost decided, the final place is the one that would be a tough call for the captain. Until now, after the five automatic qualifiers, Lowry, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka, and Matt Fitzpatrick have strong chances to be on the team. Until and unless Donald makes a shocking revelation.

Rory McIlroy, too, came out with a statement after Hall’s comments. “Yeah, I played with Harry in his first start as a pro at the Dunhill Links a few years ago. I know him a little bit. Really nice player, great rhythm to his golf swing, and he’s sort of done it a different way. He went over to UNLV and did it that way. But he’s become a very consistent player, so we’ll see what happens,” the former World No.1 said.

Hall won the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in 2024. But his performance in 2025 has shown a greater impact as he achieved the best result of T6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Further, he had multiple top-10 finishes, including the notable sixth-place finish at the BMW Championship, to enter the TOUR Championship. But despite that convincing performance, his place in the team is still not certain.

If Hall is to make it to the team, he needs to showcase dominance in the last few events. Well, he is currently in a brilliant spot with the second round of the TOUR Championship. Being placed T23, he has recorded 8 birdies until now. But with him in strong form, there is another English professional who has caused ‘a good headache’ for the captain.

Harry Hall has strong competition for the Ryder Cup

After the praise for Harry Hall, Donald shared about other players being on the radar. He said, “There’s many others, as well, that obviously are still really on the radar.” Donald even name-dropped another English professional whose recent performances have greatly impressed him. “But you’ve got some other guys that are trying to force their way on to the team, like Marco [Penge] last week, really tremendous performance, looks very much in control and tough circumstances against a crowd that was.” Marco Penge won the Danish Golf Championship last week with his great round score of 64-68-69-67. He beat his Ryder Cup rival Rasmus Hojgaard by a stroke to clinch the title.

Penge has also showcased dominance in the European league (DP World Tour). Apart from the last win, Penge earlier won at the Hainan Classic and has achieved multiple notable finishes. Notably, at the PGA Tour appearance too, he recorded a T2 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, only losing to Rory McIlroy.

With both Englishmen showcasing strong performances, it would be a tough call to make for the captain. Who do you think will make it to the team? Share your thoughts in the comments.