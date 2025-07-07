Paulina Gretzky Turns Heads as Husband Dustin Johnson Raises Alarm Ahead of The Open

With the final major of the golf season just around the corner, all eyes are turning towards Royal Portrush for The 153rd Open Championship, which will take place from July 17- 20. As the world’s best prepare for the iconic test of golf, few players arrive with more question marks than Dustin Johnson. Once considered a perennial major contender, Johnson’s recent form has been anything but reassuring. But while his recent results have stirred concern, his wife, Paulina Gretzky, is attracting attention of a different kind.

Johnson, who was once ranked the World No.1 for nearly 135 weeks, has been on a decline ever since he moved to LIV in 2022. Once known for his effortless power and cool demeanor under pressure, Johnson has been inconsistent throughout the LIV Golf season, struggling to generate momentum. While he is one of the highest earners on LIV, his downfall began in 2023, and he hasn’t seen a win since the 2024 LIV Las Vegas. He even finished rock bottom at the LIV Hong Kong event earlier this year. He currently ranks 28th on the overall points standings, and with his LIV contract coming to an end soon, Johnson is struggling to find a plan for his future.

His current LIV form has done little to inspire confidence heading into the final major of the year, and even his performances in the major events haven’t turned out to be fruitful either. He has missed the cut in six of the eleven majors since he departed for LIV, and this year he has missed the cut in all three majors so far. The two-time major champion is most likely playing at the LIV Golf event in Andalucia this week, and has his wife by his side to offer him all the support he needs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky)

As Johnson focuses on regaining his form and preparing for The Open, Gretzky has been making waves in Marbella. This week, she shared a striking photo of herself wearing a white dress, posing gracefully against a lush backdrop of greenery and climbing vines. And the fans? Yeah, they could not pick their jaw off the floor.

Fans react to Gretzky’s stunning post

The image quickly lit up her comments section, with fans praising both her beauty and bold confidence. One follower summed it up simply, and commented, “She is stunning,” while another echoed the sentiment with a heartfelt “so beautiful.” Gretzky’s effortless style and poise made the post an instant favorite. But this is not the first time she has stunned her fans with gorgeous pictures.

Back in early June, Paulina, along with her husband, chose a bold look where she sported lingerie while Johnson was shirtless with a blazer and pants in matching white. The caption? “nobody else.” The 36-year-old never fails to dazzle with her looks, be it her game fit with an “extra dirty” miniskirt and crop top combo or a bold yellow skirt in Miami for LIV Golf.

Coming back, a fan from Spain chimed in with —”Excelente’, Paulina! 🇪🇸,” highlighting both her fashion and her presence abroad. Another added a clever nod to her famous family heritage with “Just beautiful!! You truly are ‘the great one’ 🔥🔥🔥“—a play on her father Wayne Gretzky’s legendary nickname. Her father has had an unparalleled hockey career and numerous records, and solidified his status as one of the greatest hockey players of all time. However, the admiration didn’t stop there.

Perhaps the most telling comment, though, was the cheeky observation — “Someone woke up confident! 🔥” It’s a reminder that while Johnson may be navigating a rough patch on the course, and Gretzky is out there to support him, she doesn’t stop radiating confidence and charm, captivating fans with every post.