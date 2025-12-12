brand-logo
‘Penalize Him’: PGA Tour Q-School Faces Heat as Slow Play Incident Goes Unaddressed

ByVrinda Yadav

Dec 11, 2025 | 7:30 PM EST

The pressure is already intense at the final stage of the PGA Tour Q-School, where players are battling for just five PGA Tour cards at TPC Sawgrass’ Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club. But on Day 1, one player grabbed everyone’s attention for all the wrong reasons.

A clip shared by Monday Q Info on X showed Theo Humphrey taking nearly 1.5 minutes to hit a single tee shot. He walked back and forth between his bag and the tee box, switching clubs repeatedly and even pausing to fidget with his towel. Fans watching were outraged by what they were witnessing. One said, “Penalize him. That’s ridiculous. Only Golf is afraid to do it. Penalize him 2 shots every hole until fixed. Soon it will be solved.”

Another added, “The most ridiculous thing I’ve seen from a professional golfer,” while another fan imagined how they’d respond — “I’d 100% be the partner calling rules officials over to start the clock. Assuming they do the 60-second thing too.”

While Humphrey took absurdly long to hit the shot, this isn’t new for him. At the 2025 Manitoba Open in August, an event he won, he received a one-shot slow-play penalty after ignoring a warning, which turned a birdie into a par; however, he handled it calmly.

This is a developing story…

