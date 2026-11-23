After adverse weather conditions pushed the RSM Classic finale to Monday, Marco Penge clinched his first PGA Tour title by birdieing the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th, in a four-man sudden-death playoff. As the crowd and commentators erupted, the Englishman remained composed, taking off his cap, shaking hands and hugging Max Greyserman and Haotong Li before heading towards his wife and child.

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The 28-year-old embraced his family to celebrate the victory but refrained from an overwhelming display of emotion. Having entered the event at No. 120 in the FedExCup standings and facing the threat of losing his PGA Tour card, the 28-year-old had every reason to celebrate wildly for securing playing privileges for the next couple of years. However, his composure was precisely what impressed analyst Brandel Chamblee.

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“And love the way Penge won,” Chamblee wrote on X. “Birdieing the last in regulation and then again on the first playoff hole… but not being demonstrably happy when his putt fell to win, because it seemed to me, he knew there were people who lost more than the tournament because he won.”

Penge’s victory propelled him to 64th in the FedExCup standings, but several others failed to secure their PGA Tour cards for the 2027 season. Take Billy Horschel, for example. He entered the week hovering around the bubble at No. 101 but missed the cut after closing Friday with a bogey-bogey-double-bogey finish, dropping to approximately 105th.

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While he retains conditional status and expects to play more than 20 events, he has lost fully exempt status for the first time since 2013. Then there’s Haotong Li, who finished T2 in the playoff but climbed only to around 103rd, earning conditional status. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen also fell short, finishing T10 and ending the season as the first man out at No. 101. Meanwhile, David Lipsky, Tony Finau and Mackenzie Hughes also finished outside the top 100 after missing the cut.

Although Finau remains fully exempt for the 2027 PGA Tour season, Lipsky and Hughes are left with conditional status. John Parry, meanwhile, was heavily dependent on the playoff outcome to determine whether he would retain his card. Despite missing the cut himself, Parry would have dropped out of the top 100 had Haotong Li won the playoff, costing him his card. But luckily for him, that didn’t happen.

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“What an emotional ride that playoff was at RSM…. Imagine being John Parry, who three-putted the last hole on Friday to miss the cut and fell outside the projected top 100 rankings, and watching the four-way playoff knowing: If Haotong Li won, you would lose your card. If Haotong Li lost, you would keep your card. On the flip side, if Haotong Li won, Li would keep his card. If Haotong Li lost the playoff, Li would lose his card,” Chamblee added.

That being said, this isn’t the first time Marco Penge found himself in a situation where he could have lost his card.

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Marco Penge turned “nightmare” into a “dream”

Penge had faced a similar fight to save his playing privileges in the 2024 Genesis Championship in South Korea. At the time, he had slipped to No. 440 in the world rankings and needed to make the cut to retain his DP World Tour status. It all came down to a five-foot birdie putt on his 36th hole, which he successfully converted to keep his card.

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A year later, he won three times on the DP World Tour, challenged Rory McIlroy for the Race to Dubai title, and earned his PGA Tour card. But his first year on the American circuit has been far from easy. Illness, family difficulties, and inconsistent performances derailed his campaign, leaving him fighting to retain his playing privileges for 2027.

But after securing his card, Penge claimed his nightmare had turned into a dream.

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“Before this week I would have said a nightmare,” Penge said about his roller-coaster year. “I started the season with seven weeks on the Tour while not being healthy. My son was then born, in the NICU for four weeks, and then I’m playing while he’s in hospital, playing injured and all that stuff and playing bad golf. It was awful.”

But after his win, Penge has a new view of his time on the PGA Tour.

“Even to just play on the European Tour was a dream,” Penge said. “To then win three times and get out to the PGA Tour, play against the best players in the world at these wonderful places, yeah, it’s just a dream. Yeah, I don’t know, it just doesn’t feel right, but here we are.”

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That said, if Marco Penge doesn’t want to fight on the bubble next time, he will have to put together even better performances. But only time will tell whether that will happen.