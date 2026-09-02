PGA Tour’s East Lake Exit Could Cost Atlanta Millions and a Piece of Its Identity

The Tour Championship is changing, beginning in 2028. A 90-player stroke-play Championship Series Finale will first crown the season-long points winner. From there, the top 32 will advance to a two-week competition contested entirely in match play. But perhaps the biggest change is that the postseason events will no longer have a permanent home.

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2027 will mark the end of East Lake’s exclusive hosting streak. Under the reinvented structure, the season finale will move to a rotating slate of venues across the country, with East Lake hosting the Tour Championship only occasionally. While the change could be great for the Tour, for Atlanta, it could mean millions in lost economic impact and, more importantly, the loss of a piece of the city’s identity.

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No more charitable funding

While most people enjoy the best players battling on East Lake, the tournament itself generates massive amounts of money for charitable initiatives. For instance, the Tour Championship raised a record $7.3 million for local causes, supporting organizations including the East Lake Foundation, First Tee of Metro Atlanta, Grove Park Foundation, and Purpose Built Schools Atlanta.

But with the event set to rotate among different venues, these organizations could lose a significant and reliable source of funding in millions that they have benefited from year after year.

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Though Brian Rolapp spoke about plans for “continuing to support East Lake Foundation”, the difference would possibly in the millions.

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Local businesses lose millions

Each year when the Tour Championship arrives in Atlanta, it doesn’t come alone. The event brings players, officials, sponsors, media, fans, and corporate guests to the city. So, guess what happens when the event doesn’t arrive there at all? Well, the city’s economy could see a slum.

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The tournament’s impact extended far beyond job creation. Hotels, restaurants, transportation companies, vendors, and event-service providers all benefited from the influx of visitors and spending. While the financial impact varies from year to year, one thing remains clear: wherever the Tour Championship is played, millions of dollars follow.

With the event no longer guaranteed to return to Atlanta annually, those businesses could be left without a major source of revenue in the years East Lake doesn’t host with the city being home to big companies.

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Think Coca-Cola, Southern Company, and Delta. So, usually when the Tour Championship happens, these companies use the event as a major corporate networking and hospitality event. They use it to entertain their clients, executives, and business partners locally.

However, in the years when the event doesn’t return to Atlanta, these companies will lose that home-field advantage. They may have to take their hospitality and networking efforts to events outside the state, potentially increasing their costs while depriving the city of the economic activity it once could count on year after year.

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Losing a piece of Atlanta’s History

2027 will conclude a signature 20+ year tradition of crowning the FedEx Cup champion at Bobby Jones’ home course. This means that if the TOUR Championship no longer takes place in Atlanta, the PGA Tour would be ending a tradition that has been closely associated with East Lake Golf Club for more than two decades. Of course, East Lake is significant because it was the home course of Bobby Jones, one of golf’s most important historical figures and an Atlanta native.

The PGA Tour suffers a blow itself

Over the years, the tournament has developed deep roots with Atlanta-based companies, sponsors, hospitality partners, and business leaders. While these local organizations are highly familiar with the event, the move does not force the Tour to rebuild its core sponsor network from scratch.

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Because the tournament’s flagship “Proud Partners” are anchored to the PGA Tour property itself, these major national brands will travel with the event to each rotating venue, though the Tour will still need to adapt local vendor logistics and regional ticket sales in every new host city.

All in all, the PGA Tour’s decision marks a significant shift for Atlanta, but the city’s robust sports economy is well-equipped to absorb the absence of the Tour Championship.

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As a premier global sports destination, Atlanta’s calendar is anchored by major resident franchises including the Atlanta Braves, Falcons, Hawks, United, and Dream. More importantly, the city routinely hosts massive, high-impact singular spectacles, such as the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.