The Practice Trap: Why Playing 9 Holes Beats Hitting 100 Balls on the Range Every Time

Imagine this: you have a golf event on Saturday, so you head to the range and hit 100 balls, fine-tuning your swing and building confidence. But when competition day arrives, those same shots refuse to show up. The problem? Golf is about more than a good swing. And sometimes, playing nine holes can teach you far more than another hundred balls on the range.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The biggest mistake many golfers make is confusing hitting balls with actually practicing golf. But golf doesn’t work quite that way. On the course, you rarely get to hit the same club from the same lie, towards the same target, over and over again. Every shot presents a different challenge, and the ability to adapt is just as important as having a technically sound swing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is where playing nine holes can offer a far more meaningful practice session. Rather than simply repeating a movement, you are forced to make decisions on every shot. You have to consider the distance, choose the right club, account for hazards, read the lie, and commit to a target. More importantly, you have to live with the outcome—good or bad.

A poor shot might leave you behind a tree or in a difficult position, and you must figure out how to recover. That’s where golf is learned. These are problems that a driving range, with its flat lies and predictable targets, cannot fully recreate. You might find your rhythm after 20 swings and be striking the ball beautifully by the time you finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that doesn’t necessarily mean the improvement will translate to your next round. On the range, there is no penalty for missing a fairway, no awkward lie to negotiate, and no pressure to recover from a poor shot. The golf course, however, offers none of those comforts.

The course presents you with problems that cannot be fully recreated by standing on a driving range and hitting towards the same marker. Playing actual holes teaches you to manage situations rather than simply execute a swing. Learning to handle those moments is part of becoming a better golfer. But there are even better ways to improve your game than 9 holes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take it from former golfer turned coach Pete Cowen, who helped Henrik Stenson win the 2016 Open Championship.

“Everyone says they hit it great on the range, but that’s because there is no consequence to hitting a poor shot,” Cowen said. “On the course, it is a different story, and this is why I believe playing lessons are the best way to highlight your flaws and work out how good you could be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The range is, however, far from useless.

How can the range actually help you improve your golf?

The range can be used to recreate the same pressure as on the course by setting challenges. For example, hitting three consecutive shots into a defined fairway. Miss once, and you start again. Suddenly, the third shot carries considerably more weight than the first. This approach also ties into what sports science calls contextual interference, a concept explored in skill-acquisition research.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2024 systematic review of motor learning in golf found evidence supporting varied and random practice, particularly when golfers need to transfer what they have learned to unfamiliar shots and conditions. In other words, hitting 100 seven-irons might make you more comfortable with that particular shot, but alternating between clubs, targets and distances forces you to think, adjust and execute.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is much closer to what a round of golf demands. But there is a difference between practicing a particular movement and learning how to use it when it counts. Dry practice, training aids, and professional instruction can help golfers make conscious changes rather than mindlessly hitting balls in the hope that something clicks.

At the end of the day, the goal of practice should be to become a better golfer, not simply a better range player. So, the next time you have an hour to spare before an upcoming event, consider putting the bucket of balls aside and playing nine holes instead.