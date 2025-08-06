Peter Malnati Faces Heat for Starting Rory McIlroy ‘Rule’ Drama for Skipping One Playoff Event

We’re rolling into the first PGA Tour playoff this week, and Rory McIlroy is missing in action. You probably already know that. But why’s he out? You could point to his tough showing in Tennessee’s sweltering summer heat, or his own 2024 exclusive statement: “I finished, basically, dead last there [last] year, and only moved down one spot in the playoff standings.” To most people, it adds up, but to Peter Malnati, it doesn’t.

Malnati, a player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board, said in an exclusive interview with GOLFWEEK’s Adam Schupak that he is “very concerned” that one of the top 70 players in the field is missing in action at Memphis. His concern, however, doesn’t make sense to Brendan Porath and Andy Johnson of Fried Egg Golf. In a recent episode, the two ridiculed the discussion surrounding this particular McIlroy, one that has demanded a ‘Rory McIlroy rule.’

Porath chimed in, saying, “I would suggest the first 19 years of the FedEx Cup have damaged the credibility of the FedEx Cup, not Rory McIlroy deciding to not go to Memphis one time.” Porath’s statement, however, follows after they mention Schupak’s ending quotes in the Malnati piece, which read, “It’s stuff such as McIlroy skipping the first playoff event that damages the credibility of the FedEx Cup…”

Most importantly, Porath points out, “These guys [McIlroy, Scheffler, others] bring home the bacon for the Peppy Peters of the world. I, I, I don’t know what, like this is insane.” Again, his point stands: McIlroy is a bankable golf star. As per reports, he has earned an extra $10 million for finishing second in the FedEx Cup standings and being in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 at the end of the regular season.

So, saying that one McIlroy absence can hurt the playoffs is “insane,” as Porath says. On the other hand, McIlroy is set to play all over the world in the upcoming months (Australia, India, and more), so Porath chimes in, “So he’s playing like all over the world in the Q4, growing the game if you want to use a cliché, but playing golf. And because he’s not in Memphis for four days, you know, the FedEx Cup has lost its legitimacy.” And then, they bring out Malnati’s aforementioned quote and Porath quips, “Peppy Peter’s not even in the field.”

You don’t have to look too far back in time to understand Porath’s statement about controversial FedExCup moments. Take the controversial FedExCup format: it used a handicap system for the final 30 players at East Lake, based on their FedEx Cup standings. Similar to the Gundersen method, the PGA Tour introduced this format in 2019 to avoid crowning two winners at the Tour Championship.

Fans didn’t like it. The pros didn’t like it, and so the Tour eventually announced an overhaul of this format. FexExCup has seen several such controversies, so one McIlroy absence shouldn’t hurt the event too much. And he has plenty of chances on his hands, and even former major champion Rich Beem believes so.

Rich Beem believes Rory McIlroy has made a “good call” by skipping this week

A former major champion, Rich Beem, believes McIlroy’s absence from Memphis can boost his chances of winning the PGA Tour’s FedExCup for a record-extending fourth time. McIlroy, the world No. 2, has already won three times this season, including completing a career Grand Slam at The Masters. This strategic decision highlights McIlroy’s focus on the FedExCup title.

Beem told the Sky Sports Golf podcast, “It’s not surprising… Memphis is typically very hot. It gets into the 90s, and you’re drinking like 20 bottles of water – it can be that stifling.” He added that playing in such conditions “can really sap your energy,” and considering McIlroy’s goal of winning the FedExCup, “Rory taking this week off to save himself for the last two is a good call.” McIlroy is already assured spots in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship, where the stakes are high.

McIlroy’s position in the standings is strong – he’s second entering the FedExCup Playoffs and has a comfortable lead over others like Sepp Straka and Russell Henley. McIlroy is the sole player within 2,000 points of Scottie Scheffler, who’s locked in as No. 1 going into the BMW Championship. As Beem explained, “He’s almost 1,000 points ahead of Sepp Straka and over 1,000 points ahead of Russell Henley… He’s not going to drop too many spots by the end of this week.” So, here’s another point to deliberate upon.