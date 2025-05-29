Peyton Manning Learns Humbling Lesson From Scottie Scheffler During Golf Pro-Am

There’s no doubt that Peyton Manning is a brilliant sportsman. The former NFL star and Hall of Famer earned his quarterback status on the field and won two Super Bowls while honing his golfing skills. After his retirement in 2016, he hinted at new possibilities, stating, “it’s morphing into a whole new world of possibilities,” with golf being a key part. Boasting a handicap in the single digits, even as low as 4.0, the NFL legend showcased this “world of possibilities” and humble feelings when he teed off with Scottie Scheffler for 9 holes at the 2025 Memorial Tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Returning after his 2024 Memorial Tournament appearance, Peyton Manning and Brandon Stokley teamed up with PGA Tour superstar Scottie Scheffler for nine holes at the 2025 Memorial Tournament Pro-Am. They also played alongside Tour golfer Aaron Rai, showcasing their skills at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Of course, when it was all over, Manning couldn’t help but notice one important aspect of Scheffler’s gameplay: his consistency.

Sitting down for an interview with SiriusXM, the NFL legend said, “Nothing that I recognise, ’cause it’s so far removed from my game, but… first of, he is a great host. Enjoyed playing with him, but he’s just so consistent, he just hits it the same every single hole, every single swing. And that continuity, obviously you can tell he’s got great confidence because he knows he’s done it, right. He’s done it before and can do it again, so that’s something he can always draw on as well. But it’s fun to play with him. Like I said, he’s a great host as well.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (@siriusxmpgatour) Expand Post

Scottie Scheffler’s impressive numbers show just how consistent he is as a golfer. He has made 55 cuts in a row, which makes him one of the most dependable players on the PGA Tour. At only 28 years old, he has already won 15 PGA Tour titles and three major championships, proving he can compete at the top level. With just 19 missed cuts in 140 events, his strong performance over the past five years highlights his skills and reliability on the course.

Of course, Scottie Scheffler has more than one fanboy when it comes to his consistency. During an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports, Sepp Straka named Scheffler’s consistency as one trait that he wanted to have: “Yeah, I mean his consistency is pretty incredible. You know he does it week in week out, just the way he can hit the number of different flights on the golf ball is pretty impressive.”

Peyton Manning has a strong connection to golf, actively investing in the media company Good Good Golf and holding a membership at Augusta National Golf Club. He was named the Ambassador of Golf by the PGA TOUR in 2023 and has played in the Memorial Tournament, including a round with Tiger Woods in 2018. Given Manning’s praise for Scottie Scheffler’s consistency, let’s explore how Scheffler achieves this “rare” feat.

The process of Scottie Scheffler achieving his best on the course

During an exclusive wth Golf Digest, the World No. 1 shared how he achieves his best on the course. Scottie Scheffler’s way of playing golf serves as a great example of how to connect your aim to your shot. He emphasizes technical skills, mental strength, and smart strategies. One of his main strengths is his putting, which he has improved significantly by returning to basic techniques. He divides each putt into three parts, paying special attention to the last part near the hole. This approach helps him understand how the ball will move as it slows down, giving him a clearer idea of its path. By ensuring his body aligns with his read, he reduces the chances of misalignment that can occur when simply aiming at a spot on the green.

In his short game, Scheffler uses a simple technique. For bunker shots, he positions the ball forward in his stance with his hands slightly behind it, allowing for a smoother swing with less wrist movement, resulting in more consistent hits. For pitch shots, he maintains the club’s position at the start of the swing, helping him control the ball’s landing and roll for more predictable results.

Scottie Scheffler prioritizes making solid contact over hitting the ball far when it comes to iron play. He keeps his backswing within his body’s turn and ensures the clubface remains square, which helps him maintain balance and avoid swinging too hard, a common cause of inconsistent shots. He also adopts a strategic approach in tough conditions, opting for controlled shots, such as using a low cut with a 3-wood instead of a driver, to focus on positioning rather than distance.

Another key strength in Scheffler’s game is his mental toughness. He embraces challenges, using them to improve his performance and showing creativity in recovery shots while quickly bouncing back from mistakes. This mindset helps him focus on the next shot rather than past errors. Additionally, a proper setup is crucial; he aligns his hips correctly and maintains a balanced stance, which supports a natural swing essential for generating speed and control.