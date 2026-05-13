PGA Championship Crowd Mocks Pro After Early Blunder at Aronimink Golf Course

The PGA professional has the skill to turn a practice round into a show, but not this time. He recently stepped onto the tee at Aronimink and confidently picked out his target before letting the shot fly. But what followed drew a very different reaction than he had hoped for.

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“I need a big cheer. Oh, you guys see that little electrical pole in the background? You see that thing? Yep. That’s my target. No pressure. High block right. I think it’s in the fairway, though, boys. There you go. Oh, please. Oh, you got to do the same thing for him, though,” Michael Block said in a video uploaded by NUCLR GOLF.

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As the tee shot of the practice round landed in the fairway bunker, some local Philadelphia fans started booing him. He didn’t expect that reaction, as fans love Block.

The 49-year-old embodies the “everyday” club pro who gets to shine on the biggest stage. That’s why he leans into that role with openness, humor, and genuine appreciation for the crowd. And as he shows affection towards fans, they reciprocate.

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Block became a fan favorite after his 2023 PGA Championship. He had six starts in 2023, but made the cut only at the PGA Championship. Block carded rounds of 70-70-70-71 to finish T15 with a score of 1-over 281. It was the highest a club professional has ever finished since Tommy Lonnie Nielsen in 1986.

But more than that, he made a viral hole-in-one on par-3 15th alongside Rory McIlroy. He flighted a 7-iron that slam-dunked into the cup. This felt like a real‑life underdog story that resonated with fans. Some even called him a “people’s champion.”

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Unfortunately, he could not replicate the same magic at the 2025 PGA Championship. After carding rounds of 75-82, Block missed the cut with a 15-over par score. Despite the poor performance, instead of wishing for a smaller audience, he prayed for the exact opposite.

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“I love crowds,” Block said. “That’s kind of the funny part is I wish there was a huge crowd on every hole because that’s when I hit my shots. I really do. I always do,” he said after his Friday round.

He admitted he needs to play better for that to happen. Such incidents made him a fan magnet and a polarizing figure, in that crowds now expect personality, theatre, and a mix of self-belief and failure.

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As with every other golfer, he has attracted some haters alongside those who love him.

Michael Block’s message to haters after qualifying for the 2026 PGA Championship

The club professional qualified for his fifth straight PGA Championship this year following his stellar performance in the PGA Professional Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon. The event ran from April 26 to April 30, 2026.

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Carding rounds of 71–70–78–69, he finished at +1 for the tournament. His final round of 3-under 69 helped him jump 33 spots on the leaderboard to T10, solidifying his spot for the event at Aronimink Golf Club. Twenty players in total earned PGA Championship berths that week.

During the post-round interview, he praised fans for their support and also addressed criticism:

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“I mean, the support has been insane, honestly, ridiculous. I can’t thank everyone enough for it. And even the haters or whatever, it’s all been huge for me.”

This comment reflects his outlook: he tries to see the positive even among haters. Therefore, golf fans, whether his supporters or haters, cannot stop discussing him.

Although this is Block’s fifth consecutive start at the PGA Championship, he has made the cut only once in 2023. It will take more than crowd support to reclaim his 2023 glory.