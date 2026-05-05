PGA Championship: Crucial Phil Mickelson Update Emerges Amid Family Health Crisis

Ahead of LIV Golf Virginia, the league dropped its predictable news: Phil Mickelson is out of the field. This marked his sixth absence this season, not including the Masters, putting his appearance at the PGA Championship in question. However, that is no longer a cause of concern.

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The PGA of America named its 2026 field (May 14-17), listing Mickelson, who’s expected to play unless something changes at the last minute. He holds a lifetime exemption thanks to his victories (2005, 2021). The PGA Championship week will also mark five years since he became the oldest winner ever of the second men’s major.

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Of course, this matters if his plans don’t change at the last minute. The six-time major winner revealed before the season that he’d skip LIV’s opener in Riyadh and the next event in Adelaide, citing only a personal family matter.

In a statement, Mickelson informed the fans and the media, “Unfortunately, I will not play in the Masters tournament next week and will be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter. I can’t wait to compete again and look forward to rejoining my teammates as soon as possible.”

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But he also missed the subsequent stops in Hong Kong and Singapore. Fans hoped he’d return to a full schedule after playing LIV Golf South Africa (T48). But the major champ then skipped the Masters and LIV Golf Mexico City in the weeks after.

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Now, he’s set to miss the Virginia event. He has not given any reason for his subsequent absence as well; however, it is generally accepted that it is for personal concerns. Scott Vincent, wild card, will replace him for this week. And, as per LIV Golf rules, likely for the rest of the season as well. Under LIV Golf rules, a wildcard promoted to a full roster spot must stay with that team for the entire season.

Will this long absence from golf help Mickelson? That remains to be seen; however, it would be hard to expect a stellar result from Mickelson. In his last 10 starts at the PGA Championship, Mickelson has won once, missed the cut three times, and finished outside the top-20 six times. That does not sound very promising.

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Regardless, he remains a popular presence at the PGA Championship, but he is hardly the only LIV surprise this week.

Dustin Johnson will be present at the PGA Championship

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson was on the brink of missing a major for the first time since 2008, thanks to his drop to 468th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) after joining LIV Golf in 2022. Lacking exemptions or automatic qualifying spots, his field spot hung in doubt until the PGA of America extended a special invitation, extending his consecutive streak in the majors (69th at the PGA Championship 2026).

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Johnson’s record at the second major isn’t stellar, however. In the last ten years, for instance, he has won once, finished inside the top-5 three times, and in the others, either missed the cut or finished well outside the top-20.

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Given his record, which can only be considered a mixed bag, this isn’t the first time he has received a special exemption to tee up at the PGA Championship. Last season, too, Johnson received the invite, but underperformed, missing the cut. His performance in LIV this season isn’t great either. The pro has posted a quiet 2026 start so far, with only one top-10 in eight events.

The PGA Championship week does not sound very promising for Johnson either.