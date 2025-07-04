‘Full of Sh**’: Tiger Woods’s Ex-Caddie Gets Trashed By Fans After Staggering Claim About Their 13 Major-Winning Partnership

Tiger Woods is known for his focus, fire, and fearless play. But even the greatest need someone they can count on, and for over a decade, that person for Woods was Steve Williams. Their partnership ended on a bit of a sour note when Steve went to caddy for Adam Scott, but that does not defy the glorious years Woods-Williams spent together. Together, they won 13 major championships and dominated golf like no one else. They had a bond built on trust, timing, and silent signals, and that included a tad bit of lying, too, only for Tiger’s benefit, though.

Steve Williams had spent years learning Woods’s rhythm, not just his swing, but his mood, his energy, and the way pressure changed things. Over time, Steve began to notice a clear pattern. When Tiger Woods‘s adrenaline spiked, it changed everything, from how he moved to how far the ball flew. “I always noticed with Tiger when he was running a little warm… he would walk quicker, he would talk quicker, everything became a little bit quicker,” Steve explained. “The adrenaline that he would get going… the ball started going further and further.” That energy shift meant standard yardage readings weren’t always reliable anymore. To ensure this wouldn’t cause any harm, Steve needed a strategy. He found a ‘harmless’ one.

So, when Steve noticed that his shots started flying farther than usual, sometimes by a full club’s length, and to manage this without disrupting Tiger’s focus, Steve began quietly adjusting the yardages he called out. For example, if the real distance was 160 yards and it was normally a nine iron, he would tell Woods it was 170 instead. “If it was 160 and it’s a nine iron, I’d be telling him it’s 170 or something,” Steve explained. These changes helped Tiger pick the right club for how far the ball was actually going in that moment, not just what the number on the card said. “I was constantly doing that… I had to be extremely aware of that,” he added, emphasizing how much attention it took to make these decisions in real time.

During one of his victorious events at Bay Hill, Steve didn’t give a single correct yardage to Tiger. It didn’t matter, clearly! After a while, Woods caught on to what Steve was doing, but since it was all working out, the golfer asked him to keep doing what he was doing.

But what was once a quiet strategy on the course is now getting a lot of attention. After Steve shared the story, some people started to question what he did. Fans are now talking about whether it was right to change yardages without telling the golfer. Some say it was smart and showed how well Steve understood the game. Others feel it wasn’t fair, even if he meant well.

How People Are Responding to Steve’s Yardage Reveal

While the story was meant to show how closely Steve managed Tiger’s game, not everyone bought into the logic behind it. One fan pointed out a possible flaw in Steve’s explanation, writing, “He also says that if his adrenaline was pumping, he’d tell him 170 instead of the actual 160. If this was a true story, he’d probably want to tell him it was 150 when it was 160 so he’d dial it back, and the adrenaline would cover the last 10 yards.” The comment questions the method Steve described, suggesting that if adrenaline makes shots go longer, a shorter number would make more sense.

Some fans weren’t just questioning the strategy; they were questioning the entire story. A few felt that the timing, the logic, and the idea of Tiger not knowing what was happening didn’t quite add up. One person wrote, “My first take is I don’t believe a word of this,” while another added more bluntly, “No wonder Tiger fired him. Don’t believe him at all. Full of sh**.”

Per reports, Tiger had dismissed Steve of his duties when he went to caddy for Scott, even after Woods suggested otherwise. The golf community was questioning Steve’s credibility since this news came to light after years of their broken relationship. Woods’s former agent has also noted that Williams endured a lot more than he did during their time together.

Others reacted strongly to what they felt the story implied about Tiger Woods himself. Some saw it as an insult to Tiger’s ability to control his game. One fan said, “That sounds like such absolute bu**it. He’s basically saying Tiger wasn’t good enough to hit the ball the proper distance because he couldn’t regulate his emotions on a regular basis. I just don’t buy it.” Another took it even further, flipping the credit entirely: “Wow, so Steve is the true legend, not Tiger.”

What are your thoughts on Williams’s strategy?