PGA of America Blamed for Putting Keegan Bradley In Huge Career Dilemma By Veteran Analyst

The PGA of America didn’t just offer Keegan Bradley the captaincy; they presented him with a history-making proposition. The 2025 Travelers Championship winner is on his path to be the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963. Bradley’s reaction was telling: “My head was spinning,” he admitted, revealing his surprise at the possibility of playing while captaining. It’s clear the PGA of America had a bold vision for Bradley, but maybe not the correct one. At least that is what this golf analyst thinks.

Speaking on the latest episode of 5 Clubs on YouTube, host Gary Williams reflected on the PGA of America’s decision to appoint Bradley as captain, saying, “We haven’t necessarily danced around the idea of Keegan Bradley being a playing captain… because one’s a guy who’s in his mid-to-late 30s, somebody who was a relevant player.”

This choice has put Bradley in quite a situation when it comes to deciding whether to focus on captaining or playing in the Ryder Cup. Williams pointed out that the PGA of America has deviated from the traditional profile of Ryder Cup captains, who are often in the twilight of their careers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Why did the PGA of America make the choice to do this, to appoint somebody who could very plausibly be on the team, and then you create what some people may not think is a quandary or a predicament… I think that the weightiness of the job, the responsibility of the job, is too significant and too grand to try to do both”, the analyst questioned the PGA of America’s decision to appoint Keegan Bradley as a potential playing captain.

AD

Now the thing is, this dilemma might have been easily avoided if Tiger Woods had taken on the role, but he opted out last year due to his commitments to the TOUR, stating, “With my new responsibilities to the TOUR and time commitments involved, I felt like I would not be able to commit the time to Team USA and the players required as a captain,” and adding, “If and when I feel it is the right time, I will put my hat in the ring for this committee to decide.”

So, now the pressure is on Bradley’s back, and he seems to acknowledge the challenge. “I never really planned on playing.” However, his perspective soon shifted with the support of Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, and Jim Furyk in his corner. “Now, with the amazing vice-captains I have, I feel a lot more comfortable if I went that route.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Aug 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Keegan Bradley plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

With 10 tournaments left to make his move, Bradley’s got a shot at boosting his rankings and snagging a spot on the Ryder Cup team, and maybe making some history while he’s at it. But if Bradley doesn’t qualify, it’s likely to be viewed as a non-issue, as the golf world understands the complexities of his situation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“People put too much emphasis on a win,” says Michael Kim

Michael Kim is keeping it real, sharing his thoughts on Keegan Bradley’s potential role as a playing captain in the Ryder Cup after his win at the Travelers Championship. “Amazing golf by Keegan at a tournament he cherishes. I just have to say that people put too much emphasis on a win over a top 3,4. The difference is often one three-putt or one misclub in 4 days or 1 out of 250 shots,” Kim noted. He added, “Keegan can definitely be on the team as a player since he’s an amazing golfer, but I think people are getting caught up in the moment after a crazy W. If he had finished 2nd, I don’t think the reaction would be as much…”

But, Bradley’s Ryder Cup prospects are looking bright, with his win lifting him to ninth in the standings with 7845.22 points. The top six players will automatically qualify for the US team, while the other six spots will be chosen by Bradley as captain’s picks. This raises an interesting scenario — if Bradley doesn’t qualify automatically, he could theoretically pick himself as one of his captain’s picks. Either way, with his trusted caddie by his side, Bradley’s in a prime position to make a push for a spot on the team. With his current ranking and golfing prowess, the question remains: will he make history and play a dual role, or focus on leading the team to victory? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!