PGA of America Issues Urgent Plea as Golf Courses Face Water Crisis That Cancelled PGA Tour Event

A few months back, the PGA Tour had to reschedule their season-opening event, The Sentry. The reason? Unprecedented drought conditions in Hawaii have left the course in a condition where the event could not be conducted. When tour officials inspected the course this month, they found that the grass, fairways, and overall playing surfaces had deteriorated badly. This forced authorities to impose strict water conservation measures. And now, the PGA of America is dealing with a similar crisis.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The PGA’s official X handle shared an update. It read, “Help protect the future of our golf courses. In 2025, Great Britain & Ireland have seen one of the driest periods on record, following two years of unprecedented rainfall. These extremes are becoming the new normal, and they pose a serious threat to the long-term sustainability of our golf courses.” They further added, “Many facilities now face urgent challenges around water management, from irrigation and drainage to sourcing, infrastructure, and costs. Finding sustainable solutions will require collaboration across the industry – and that starts with accurate data.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf is facing increasing pressure over how much water it uses, especially as water shortages and environmental regulations become more common. By asking Golf Club Managers, Course Managers, and Owners across Great Britain and Ireland to complete the GB&I Water Survey, the industry is trying to get a “clear picture of how courses currently manage and use water”. They further added another X post and reshared this and added, “A powerful reminder that water sustainability is now a defining issue for golf’s future. If we want to protect our courses, we need evidence, collaboration and a clear industry voice. This survey is a simple but important step. Golf Club Managers, Course Managers and Owners across GB&I, your insight matters.”

Now, as the golfing world struggles against such a massive issue, another personality from the golfing world, too, has shared his take on how more drastic steps are required to be taken to find a resolution for the ongoing scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT

PGA Tour insider proposes drastic steps following the cancellation of The Sentry

The Sentry is traditionally held at The Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui every January. Golf courses rely heavily on water to maintain turf quality. Thus, the restrictions have directly affected Kapalua’s maintenance. “We support the PGA Tour’s decision, given the drought conditions Maui is facing. Protecting our water and supporting our communities come first,” said Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

Following the cancellation, golf analyst and commentator Taylor Zarzour recently had quite a theory. He pointed out that the PGA must be adhering to more drastic changes in the long run. Discussing the same with Gary Williams, Zarzour wondered whether the Tour will have a reduced number of golf tournaments in the calendar from next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago August 20, 2025, Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Brian Rolapp, Chief Executive Officer of the PGA, Golf Herren Tour, speaks to the media ahead of the 2025 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Atlanta USA – ZUMAw109 20250820_fap_w109_012 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

“I would think that Brian Rolapp, who was just on your list of assets. Yeah. The CEO of the PGA Tour, I would think, he would like to get out of the way of football. This man cares deeply about the ratings and how many people are connecting to the game, and he should, by the way, and I do as this futures committee that is deciding when to play golf on the PGA Tour,” Zarzour further added, while speaking on the ‘5 Clubs’ podcast. Well, Zarzour might have a valid point here.

He pointed out that since the current CEO was a former NFL executive, he must understand that January will be when the football craze will be at its peak. Thus, golf needs to make way for the NFL and try to diminish their events as much as possible. On the flip side, Zarzour suggested that September might be a pretty viable option when most will be attracted to golf.