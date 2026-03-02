PGA of America Tightens Grip on Broadcast Future With Major Long-Term Signing

Composition of silhouette of male golf player over landscape and pink sky with copy space. sport and competition concept digitally generated image. Copyright: xx 1451967 VectorFusionArt/Imago

Composition of silhouette of male golf player over landscape and pink sky with copy space. sport and competition concept digitally generated image. Copyright: xx 1451967 VectorFusionArt/Imago

The PGA Tour is steadily working towards securing some exclusive deals to ensure smooth sailing for the future. With some rapid changes like a decrease in the number of events and many others expected to drop by 2027, the league is having a good time getting things pan out exactly in the manner they wanted. In a recent breakthrough, the PGA of America came up with an all-important broadcasting update.

“PGA of America is extending its media rights deals with NBC Sports and USA Sports through 2033, keeping the Ryder Cup and key championships with long-time partners,” read an exclusive X post from Sports Business Journal.

Such an extension means that the PGA of America has secured its broadcast partners’ services for an additional couple of years. Previously, the contract with both the USA Sports and the NBC Sports was scheduled to expire in 2031. Interestingly, the Ryder Cup for this year will be played in Spain. However, now, the coverage will also include the 2033 Ryder Cup competition, which will be played at the Olympic Club in S.F.

As per the details, the latest agreement includes full coverage of some of the premium events of the PGA of America. Namely, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Ryder Cup, PGA Professional Championship, and Senior PGA Championship. e

However, as for the PGA Championship, the broadcasting rights for the same rest with ESPN and CBS. The report also revealed that there were no mediators or agencies involved. Both parties had the discussion directly, which resulted in quite a fruitful outcome.

This is a developing story…