The Australian PGA Championship could soon offer its winner a direct route into one of golf’s four major championships. The PGA of Australia CEO, Gavin Kirkman, revealed that discussions are already underway. While no agreement has been reached, Kirkman said that exemptions could be a significant incentive to DP World Tour pros like Eugenio Chacarra, Alex Noren, and others.

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Speaking on the Talk Birdie To Me podcast, he confirmed that the Australian PGA Championship does not currently offer a major exemption. But there’s a strong possibility that it might happen soon.

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“I just want to say not yet. And that’s something that, you know, DP World and our tour are talking about all the time. There’s other majors out there that we’d like to have their brand aligned to the Australian PGA Championship,” Kirkman said.

The Australian Open already gives its winner an invitation to the Masters, and the tournament is also part of The Open Qualifying Series. The Australian PGA Championship, meanwhile, does not currently offer a comparable opportunity.

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The PGA Championship presents an interesting possibility because of the connection between the two organizations.

The PGA of America organizes the major, while the PGA of Australia runs the Australian PGA Championship. That shared identity creates a natural branding connection that could make an exemption arrangement easier to establish than partnerships with other major championships.

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It would also give DP World Tour professionals another reason to consider traveling to Australia. Winning the tournament would mean more than a prestigious title and a better position in the Race to Dubai. It could also provide an opportunity to compete against the world’s best players on one of golf’s biggest stages.

The timing of Kirkman’s comments is particularly relevant as the BMW Australian PGA Championship prepares to return to New South Wales.

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The 2026 edition will take place at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney from November 26-29, 2026. This marks the tournament’s first staging in New South Wales in nearly 30 years. It will also return to The Lakes for the first time since 1987.

The tournament once again opens the DP World Tour season and the Race to Dubai, giving players an opportunity to begin their campaigns in Australia.

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With a 156-player field and an AUD 2.5 million prize pool, the championship also offers the richest purse on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

The field features several prominent names, including Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert, Daniel Hillier, and defending champion David Puig. Newly confirmed international participants include Alex Noren, Nicolai Højgaard and Carlos Ortiz.

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For Kirkman, attracting these players is closely connected to the tournament’s position on the DP World Tour schedule.

Alex Noren provides a particularly good example of how the scheduling arrangement can work. The 12-time DP World Tour winner is heading to Australia to compete in the championship before returning to the United States ahead of the PGA Tour’s February season.

Kirkman highlighted Noren’s decision as an example of the opportunities created by the current calendar.

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The Australian PGA Championship gives players an opportunity to compete on the DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia before returning to their other commitments. Its position at the beginning of the international season can therefore make it an attractive addition to their schedules.

However, Kirkman believes the tournament’s future position could become even more interesting as the global golf calendar develops.

He suggested that the scheduling arrangements for 2027 are already understood, but 2028 could bring exciting possibilities. Depending on where Australia sits in the calendar, the tournament could take place at a point when more international players are available to travel.

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Three-tour partnership could strengthen Australia’s position

The proposed major exemption also fits into a broader effort to strengthen relationships among professional golf’s major tours.

In late October 2026, the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, DP World Tour, and PGA Tour announced an expanded partnership running through the end of 2027.

Under the agreement, the BMW Australian PGA Championship secured another three years of co-sanctioning with the DP World Tour, extending the arrangement through at least 2029.

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The partnership builds on a relationship that began in 2017 and was renewed in 2022. The PGA Tour has supported the arrangement through its Strategic Alliance with the DP World Tour.

The three organizations will continue working together on player pathways, tournament development, player services and commercial opportunities.

The existing agreement has already helped strengthen opportunities for Australasian professionals. It includes improved playing pathways, international access, and qualifying opportunities.

Min Woo Lee offers a useful example of how success in Australian tournaments can translate into opportunities on the international stage.

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The Australian won the ISPS Handa Vic Open in 2020, securing full playing privileges on the DP World Tour. He followed that success with a victory at the Scottish Open in 2021 before adding the Australian PGA Championship title in 2023.

Can a major exemption help Australia bring players back?

Attracting international players for one edition of a tournament is one challenge. Convincing them to return year after year is another.

That distinction came up towards the end of Kirkman’s podcast appearance, when the discussion turned to the challenge of bringing international stars back to Australia after their initial visits.

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The CEO’s comments about major exemptions suggest the PGA of Australia understands the importance of offering players more than an attractive destination and a competitive golf course.

A major-championship opportunity could provide that additional incentive. This is especially true for DP World Tour professionals balancing schedules across continents.

The Australian PGA Championship already has several advantages. It opens the DP World Tour season, offers a substantial prize pool, features leading international competitors, and benefits from a growing relationship between three major tour organizations.

Adding a major exemption would give the event another significant selling point.