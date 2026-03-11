PGA Tour Accused of Copying LIV Golf With Players Championship Decision: ‘Embarrassing’

The PLAYERS Championship built its reputation on the greens, the 17th hole, and the records broken there. This year, a Ludacris concert and a Justin Bieber song playing twice made headlines. It has opened a comparison the PGA Tour did not see coming, and the name at its center is not a golfer. It is LIV Golf!

The moment that lit the fuse was a post from Gabby Herzig, golf writer for The Athletic, who noted on X that Ludacris had played Justin Bieber’s “Baby” not once, but twice during his 5 p.m. set. But the concert quickly sparked comparisons with LIV Golf, as they’ve been known for mixing golf with concerts and festive-style entertainment like this.

Ludacris and DJ Infamous made history as the first rappers to perform at The PLAYERS Championship, drawing one of the largest crowds the event has ever seen at the iconic 17th hole. The set ran a full hour, covered over two dozen songs, and at one point had the entire hill bouncing.

The numbers behind the comparison can’t be unseen.

LIV Golf’s Adelaide event in 2023 drew 77,000 attendees across three rounds at The Grange Golf Club, with music blasting on the course and post-round concerts cementing its “golf, but louder” identity. By 2024, LIV had locked in an exclusive partnership with AEG Presents to book major musical acts. Ludacris and DJ Infamous becoming the first rappers to perform at The PLAYERS Championship is exactly the kind of headline entertainment LIV had been engineering for years.

And the reaction was not limited to golf circles.

Ben Cousins, Senior Editor at the Financial Post and formerly at BNN Bloomberg and CTV News, had one word for it: “Embarrassing.” When business media starts weighing in, the optics have clearly traveled beyond the golf conversation.

But when you look back, the PGA Tour is not entirely new to this space.

The WM Phoenix Open has hosted evening concerts through its “Coors Light Birds Nest” since the late 1980s, and the 16th hole atmosphere at TPC Scottsdale has long been compared to a sporting event more than a golf tournament.

But there is a clear difference between one event historically known for its party atmosphere and a broader, deliberate strategic push across the Tour’s flagship events. The wider, consistent push to turn PGA events into week-long entertainment experiences only became a major focus in the early 2020s, directly coinciding with LIV’s arrival and the competitive pressure it brought.

Well, Ludacris put on a legitimate show.

He delivered over two dozen songs in an hour, tore through hits associated with Missy Elliott, Usher, Chingy, and Fergie, and told the crowd openly, “I’m gonna propose that they have us here every year.”

The hill at the 17th hole saw one of the largest gatherings in the event’s history. The louder the Tour gets, though, the harder it becomes to ignore where parts of that playbook were borrowed from. And fans exactly pointed it out!

Fans call out the PGA Tour for copying LIV Golf

Fans are known for their sarcasm, and it showed. “Hahaha, copied LIV again. For hating a tour so much, they sure do copy a lot of stuff they do,” said a fan. The irony is hard to miss. The PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate is not new, with almost every PGA Tour pro and analyst pointing out how it has impacted traditional golf. When something like this happens, the sarcasm follows.

Another said, “Wait… there’s concerts in golf?” Concerts have always been part of the Phoenix Open, but they have not always been visible across other tournaments. A fan being surprised by this in 2026 shows the PGA Tour still has ground to cover on mainstream appeal.

“When LIV did it in 2023, it was cringe. When the PGA Tour catches up in 2026, it’s…” read another reaction. When LIV first rolled out its entertainment model in 2023, reports described the experience as one where the senses are assaulted by music blaring on the course and at post-round concerts. That was the criticism used to paint LIV as loud, gimmicky, and un-golf-like. Now the PGA Tour is delivering the same experience at its most prestigious event, The PLAYERS Championship.

Short and a direct jab, “LIV influenced.” Back then, LIV’s own senior advisor, Gary Davidson, specifically called out Adelaide 2023 as the moment “a lot of people saw LIV in a different light” and where the golf-and-entertainment model proved it could work. Shifting that energy to The PLAYERS Championship, with rappers, crowd surges at the 17th hole, and a song played twice by popular demand, is a different kind of bet for the PGA Tour.

“Next, you will be telling me PGAT will be running limited field no-cut events,” another user wrote. The comment points directly at LIV’s 48-player field structure, though LIV has moved to 72-hole events starting in 2026. But the PGA Tour has already moved in a similar direction, introducing limited-field Signature Events, several of which carry no cut.

The Ludacris set at The PLAYERS Championship was entertaining, and by crowd metrics, it worked. But the conversation it sparked has moved somewhere else entirely.