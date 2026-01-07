brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

PGA Tour Affects LIV Golf Promotions in Unexpected Ways as Multiple Golfers Exit

ByDisita Sikdar

Jan 6, 2026 | 8:15 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

PGA Tour Affects LIV Golf Promotions in Unexpected Ways as Multiple Golfers Exit

ByDisita Sikdar

Jan 6, 2026 | 8:15 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The PGA Tour is doubling down its stance on LIV Golf. With LIV Golf promotions acting as a pathway to the Saudi-funded league, many young names wanted to tee up there, but a latest warning by the PGA Tour brought those dreams to a halt.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“There have reportedly been ‘several WDs’ at LIV Golf Promotions. Players teeing it up have been informed that competing in the event will result in a 1-year ban from ALL PGA Tour-sanctioned events, including Q-school, even if they don’t have status. (Via @BrentleyGC),” reported NUCLR GOLF.

The previous two Promotion tournaments were not considered unauthorized events by the PGA Tour, but this classification was subject to change, and it has. Sports Illustrated first reported that any player with status under the PGA Tour umbrella would not be granted a conflicting event release, and if they competed anyway, they would be subject to disciplinary action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PGA Tour’s player handbook clearly states, “No conflicting event releases will be approved for tournaments held in North America.”

The 2026 edition of the Promotions is scheduled in Florida, and 3 cards are up for grabs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved